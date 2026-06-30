CMB Regional Centers Greater Detroit EB-5 Project Secures USCIS Approval

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its CMB Group 101 – Venture Build-to-Suit (BTS) EB-5 project has received I-956F approval from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The announcement marks CMB’s 96th project approval, a track record underpinned by a 100% approval rate for projects that have been adjudicated by USCIS.

The I-956F approval confirms that the project meets USCIS requirements, allowing CMB Group 101 investors to proceed with immediate adjudication of their I-526E petitions, a significant milestone on the path toward permanent residency in the United States.

“Group 101 represents exactly the type of opportunity CMB was built to deliver—a rigorously underwritten project located in a high-unemployment area where EB-5 capital can make a meaningful difference,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Our latest project approval clears the path for our investors to take the next step on their immigration journey, and we could not be more thrilled for them.”

CMB Group 101 involves the development of a Class-A build-to-suit regional distribution center facility in the greater Detroit, Michigan area. The region is home to one of the world’s densest automotive supply chains, with 96 of the top 100 automotive suppliers in North America maintaining a presence in Michigan.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 7,000 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.