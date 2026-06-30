SCWorx Announces New Not-for-Profit Teaching Hospital Customer for Data Management Services Supporting Workday Integration

Company Continues Expansion of Healthcare Data Management Platform as Hospitals Modernize ERP Infrastructure

MIDDLETON, MA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. a leading provider of healthcare data management, interoperability, and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has secured a new agreement with a prominent not-for-profit teaching hospital to provide data management and normalization services in support of the organization's Workday implementation initiative.

Under the agreement, SCWorx will leverage its proprietary healthcare data management platform to cleanse, standardize, enrich, and optimize the Florida hospital's item master and related supply chain data assets. The project is designed to help ensure the quality, accuracy, and consistency of critical operational data prior to migration into the Workday enterprise platform.

Healthcare organizations undertaking enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformations face significant challenges associated with inconsistent, incomplete, and duplicate supply chain data. SCWorx's data management services help organizations improve data integrity, enhance reporting capabilities, streamline procurement processes, and maximize the value of their technology investments.

"This engagement reflects the growing recognition among healthcare providers that high-quality data is essential for successful ERP implementations," said Tim Hannibal, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCWorx. "As healthcare systems continue to modernize their technology infrastructure, they are increasingly seeking specialized expertise to ensure that supply chain and item master data are properly prepared for migration. We are pleased to support this respected teaching hospital as it advances its digital transformation initiatives."

The hospital selected SCWorx based on the Company's extensive experience working with healthcare provider organizations to improve supply chain data quality and support enterprise system integrations. The engagement further expands SCWorx's growing portfolio of healthcare customers utilizing the Company's data management solutions to support operational efficiency and financial performance initiatives.

"The success of any ERP implementation begins with trusted data," Hannibal added. "Our ability to normalize, enrich, and maintain healthcare supply chain data helps organizations reduce implementation risk while creating a stronger foundation for analytics, automation, and long-term operational excellence."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx Corp. (OTCQB: WORX) provides data management, interoperability, and analytics solutions for healthcare providers, suppliers, and manufacturers. Through its proprietary software platform and services, SCWorx helps organizations improve the quality, accuracy, and usability of critical healthcare supply chain and operational data. The Company's solutions support data governance, item master management, contract optimization, supply chain visibility, and healthcare interoperability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SCWorx Corp.

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