QuantRate Launches Free AI Trading Solution for Crypto, Stocks, ETFs, and Forex Investors

London, United Kingdom, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global financial markets continue to digitize, AI-driven trading technology is evolving from a supporting tool into a core infrastructure for investment execution. Against this backdrop, fintech company QuantRate today announced the launch of a free AI trading solution covering cryptocurrency, stocks, ETFs, and forex markets, providing investors worldwide with automated trading capabilities and cross-asset market analysis.









The launch marks another step in expanding access to AI trading technology for retail investors, accelerating the industry’s transition toward a “low-barrier intelligent investing era.”

Financial Markets Are Transitioning from Manual Trading to System-Driven Execution

Over the past decade, retail investors have primarily relied on manual decision-making and experience-based trading strategies. However, as market volatility increases and trading frequency accelerates, traditional methods are gradually being replaced by systematic, automated approaches.

Industry observations highlight several clear trends:

• Investment decision cycles are becoming significantly shorter

• Demand for multi-asset portfolio allocation is increasing

• Automated execution is becoming a mainstream market approach

QuantRate notes that this structural shift is driving financial markets from behavior-driven trading toward system-driven execution models.

Core Positioning of QuantRate’s Free AI Trading Solution

Unlike traditional trading software, QuantRate’s free AI trading system is not a standalone strategy tool. Instead, it functions as a unified multi-market execution framework, enabling real-time cross-asset analysis and automated strategy execution.

The system covers:

• Cryptocurrency markets (Crypto Assets)

• Equity markets (Stocks)

• ETF index products (ETFs)

• Foreign exchange markets (Forex)

QuantRate stated that the design focus is to reduce the complexity of financial markets, allowing investors to execute strategies automatically without manually managing each trade.

AI Trading Technology Is Reshaping Investment Decision-Making

In traditional investment models, investors rely on information gathering, subjective judgment, and manual execution to complete trading workflows. AI trading systems are now restructuring this process into a more systematic framework.

QuantRate’s system transforms trading behavior through:

• Converting market analysis into real-time data models

• Translating trading signals into automated execution instructions

• Embedding risk management directly into execution workflows

Industry professionals believe this shift represents a transition of execution authority from individuals to algorithmic systems.

How to Use QuantRate

As AI-powered trading tools become more widely accessible, QuantRate has further optimized its onboarding process, enabling investors to enter automated trading environments without programming knowledge or complex system configuration.

1. Account Creation and System Access

Users can register on the QuantRate platform and access a unified dashboard. The interface integrates market categories, trading strategy tools, and account management functions in a single environment.

2. New User Trial and Feature Exploration

Eligible users may receive a $100 introductory trial credit to explore the AI trading system and execution environment under real market conditions, helping them understand system behavior across different asset classes.

3. Market Selection and Strategy Configuration

Users can select preferred markets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex, and configure trading strategies based on their risk tolerance. This allows investors to start within asset classes aligned with their experience and goals.

4. Activation of Automated Strategy Execution

Once strategy settings and risk parameters are confirmed, users can activate AI-driven automated trading. The system executes trades based on predefined strategies while maintaining full transparency of execution and strategy activity.

5. Continuous Monitoring and Real-Time Analytics

Users can monitor market signals, trade execution history, and portfolio performance through the QuantRate dashboard, maintaining visibility while minimizing manual intervention.

QuantRate stated that this onboarding structure is designed to reduce complexity and enable retail investors to transition from strategy selection to fully systematic automated investing.

Retail Investors Driving Adoption of AI Trading Tools

As AI trading tools become more widely adopted, retail investors are emerging as the primary user group.

Market trends indicate:

• A growing preference among new-generation investors for automated tools

• Increasing demand for low-barrier, multi-asset trading systems

• Continued growth in passive and strategy-based investing approaches

QuantRate believes this trend reflects the transition of financial technology into a mass-market automated investing phase, rather than a technology upgrade limited to institutional users.

Lowering Technical Barriers Becomes a Competitive Factor

As AI trading tools evolve rapidly, user experience and accessibility have become key competitive differentiators.

QuantRate emphasized that one of the primary goals of its free AI trading solution is to enable non-professional investors to participate in systematic trading without technical expertise or programming knowledge.

This approach is accelerating the transformation of AI trading technology from a professional financial toolinto a mainstream financial infrastructure layer.

Risk Management and System Stability as Core Capabilities

As automated trading scales, risk control has become a critical focus across the industry.

QuantRate’s system integrates risk management directly into the execution layer, including:

• Real-time market volatility monitoring

• Automated exposure and position adjustment

• Multi-asset portfolio balancing logic

This design aims to improve system stability in volatile market conditions and reduce drawdowns during extreme market events.

Building the Next Generation of Intelligent Investment Infrastructure

Industry analysts suggest that the evolution of AI trading tools is driving financial markets toward a new stage: intelligent investment infrastructure.

QuantRate stated that its long-term goal is not only to provide trading tools, but to build a scalable intelligent trading infrastructure where strategies, data, and execution operate within a unified system.

This trend is shaping a new industry direction:

AI-driven automated investment infrastructure