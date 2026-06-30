Parts Town Acquires 86 Repairs, Expanding Its Foodservice Technology Capabilities

ADDISON, Ill., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) foodservice, HVAC and residential appliance parts, today announced it acquired 86 Repairs, a technology company in the foodservice space.

86 Repairs’ technology solution, built for foodservice operators, provides an easy and effective way for customers to manage repairs and maintenance. By automating time-consuming workflows, providing actionable insights and helping operators better coordinate with service providers, the platform helps reduce complexity and costs while improving visibility across equipment performance and service activity. Through this acquisition, Parts Town will combine its industry-leading OEM parts availability with 86 Repairs’ advanced technology and insights, creating a more connected experience that helps operators identify issues earlier and make more informed decisions across their operations.

“Our data shows that equipment downtime remains a critical challenge across the foodservice industry, with many of our customers experiencing unplanned outages on a weekly basis causing substantial operational disruption and financial impact,” said Clint Holder, Captain Americas AKA President of Parts Town. "86 Repairs has built an exceptional platform that helps operators simplify the management of repairs and maintenance. Bringing 86 Repairs into the Parts Town family allows us to further invest in technology and AI-driven capabilities that reduce friction, improve visibility and help our customers get equipment back up and running faster than ever.”

Together, Parts Town and 86 Repairs will help foodservice operators run more efficient, reliable operations and ultimately remove the guesswork from repairs and maintenance; allowing operational teams to stay focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality guest experience. The companies will also continue to partner with service providers to help streamline communication and provide valuable insights that strengthen relationships with mutual customers.

Parts Town and 86 Repairs have worked closely together in recent years and share a commitment to innovation and customer success. By combining Parts Town's industry relationships, data and distribution infrastructure with 86 Repairs' technology platform, the companies will accelerate product development, enhance service levels, and deliver even greater insights to customers.

“We are excited to join the Parts Town team and leverage our combined strengths to support the restaurant industry through innovation and growth,” said Daniel Estrada, CEO of 86 Repairs. “Our mission has always been to make repairs and maintenance easier for operators, helping them reduce complexity and stay focused on serving guests. Together, we can build on that foundation and deliver even greater value to the restaurants and service partners who rely on us every day.”

“By connecting parts, service, and data more closely than ever before, we can help operators make smarter decisions. This acquisition represents an important step forward to create a more connected service ecosystem and continue transforming how the industry operates," added Holder.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven hi-tech distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

About 86 Repairs

86 Repairs is the only repairs and maintenance management solution that empowers restaurant operators to increase margins. This end-to-end solution leverages unbiased market insights to reduce costs, minimize equipment downtime, and partner with the best service companies in the industry. With no invoice markups and no pass-through fees for service providers, 86 Repairs eliminates inflated costs and keeps restaurant staff focused on serving guests.

Over 2,000 restaurant operators trust 86 Repairs to manage their repairs and maintenance process. Notable customers include upscale full service restaurants, quick service franchised brands, and everything in between.

Learn more about 86 Repairs at 86repairs.com.

Media Contact:

Agency H5 for Parts Town

partstownpr@agencyh5.com