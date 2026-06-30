Movement Mortgage Named No. 1 Lender in Super Jumbo Division by Experience.com

Indian Land, SC, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage announced it has been named the No. 1 mortgage lender in the Super Jumbo division in Experience.com’s 2025 Top Performers rankings, recognizing the company’s leadership in customer satisfaction at the highest levels of scale.

Introduced this year, the Super Jumbo division highlights the largest and most complex mortgage organizations in the country, making this inaugural No. 1 ranking a significant milestone. The rankings are based on millions of verified customer interactions and real-time transaction data, measuring performance through survey completion, customer engagement, and overall satisfaction rather than traditional volume metrics.

Movement’s performance reflects consistent strength across its national footprint, with Lindsey Atkins ranking among the Top 10 loan officers in the United States and Lindsey Nance and Justin Ruzicka recognized in the Top 100. In total, more than 40 Movement loan officers placed in the Top 500 nationally, with representation across key markets in the Southeast, Texas, and other high-growth regions. The breadth of recognition underscores the company’s ability to deliver a high-quality borrower experience at scale through local expertise and consistent execution.

This recognition builds on Movement’s continued track record in customer satisfaction, including its No. 5 ranking in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Mortgage Origination Customer Satisfaction Study, reinforcing its position as a lender that prioritizes both experience and execution.

“We believe reputation, trust, and personal brand are everything in today’s market,” said Jake Fehling, Chief Marketing Officer at Movement Mortgage. “Our role is to equip our loan officers with the tools, insights, and support they need to show up well in their local markets and build real influence with the people they serve. When you focus on delivering a consistently strong customer experience and empower your teams to own it, results like this follow.”

Experience.com’s 2025 data highlights just how competitive the top tier of the industry has become, with narrow margins separating leading lenders and reinforcing the importance of every individual customer interaction. For Movement, that alignment between culture, systems, and frontline execution continues to be a defining advantage.

About Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in the United States, built on a mission to love and value people by leading a movement of change in the mortgage industry, corporate cultures, and communities. The company pairs a streamlined lending process with a strong focus on customer experience and reinvests a significant portion of its profits into community impact initiatives.

About Experience.com

Great experiences build trust. Poor ones break it. Experience.com helps businesses and professionals get discovered, chosen, and trusted in the moments that matter most. Its platform powers online reputation, local visibility, and real-time feedback to help organizations grow through better experiences across every customer, partner, and employee interaction.

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.

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