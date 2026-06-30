Ionic Digital To Host Investor Day

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on July 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Registration and webcast details are available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rgu725dx/.

The session will be held in connection with Ionic Digital’s registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com

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