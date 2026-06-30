ARCTOS Technology Solutions Awarded $23M FAA Contract to Support Commercial Space Transportation Safety

MEDWAY, Ohio, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCTOS Technology Solutions, a DCS company, announced today that it has been awarded a $23M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide advanced flight safety and system safety engineering support for the Office of Commercial Space Transportation (AST).

Under this contract, ARCTOS will continue its longstanding role in support of AST’s statutory mission to protect public health and safety during commercial space launch and reentry operations. The scope includes analysis and modeling of launch and reentry risks, evaluation of license applications, system safety assessments, support for regulatory development, and research on advanced modeling tools used to assess debris, overpressure, toxic hazards, and other mission critical safety factors.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the FAA and to support the safe growth of the U.S. commercial space sector,” said Chris Wacek, Vice President of Air & Space Analytics. “This award reflects our team’s deep technical expertise and long-standing commitment to ensuring safe, responsible, and innovative launch and reentry operations. We and our partners look forward to providing excellent expertise to the FAA team.”

The contract includes a one-year base period with four one-year option periods, enabling up to five years of performance in support of AST’s mission.

About ARCTOS Technology Solution LLC

ARCTOS Technology Solutions is wholly owned subsidiary of DCS Corporation, an employee-owned company offering advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

DCS Media

dcsmedia@dcscorp.com