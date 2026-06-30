Centenary Anniversary: Membership soars! 

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halfway through its anniversary year, the Legion’s membership has grown by 100,000 and now sits at well over 300,000 and counting, as existing members renew and thousands of new people join for free during 2026. It is a welcome reality, and by the end of this year it is expected that figure will have grown significantly.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome!” exclaims Berkely Lawrence, Dominion President. “The increase in support across the country is an exciting development, bringing with it new energy, new ideas and great momentum as we head into our next century of service to our Veterans, families, and communities.”

Many Branches across the country couldn’t be happier, publicly sharing their feelings about the incredible growth, and in some cases doubling their local branch membership in record time. Branch 76 in Greater Sudbury has welcomed over 125 new members to date. Branch 109 in Goderich, ON, recently shared its heartfelt welcome to new members on social media:

“With 88 new members already this year, it’s clear… something powerful is happening here. Community is growing. Connection is thriving. And the Legion is stronger than ever… Moments like this remind us that we’re not just a building — we’re a place where people come together, support one another, and carry forward a legacy of service and remembrance… Welcome to the Legion family.”

“Thank you to some of our newest members for joining us for our Meet and Greet … What a great group of people and some have already signed up to volunteer!” posted Branch 176 in Forest, ON.

A highlight will be the organization’s official birthday on July 17, with a special ceremony planned at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, followed by a cake cutting event at Ottawa’s City Hall, including the unveiling of a new Canada Post stamp in celebration of the Legion’s milestone. Branches are also holding a variety of events on and around that date, from local parties to special piping performances for everyone to enjoy.

The Legion is also encouraging Canadians to take part in its “Don’t Forget to Remember” initiative, which invites people to share thoughts of Remembrance by writing on “sticky” notes at their local branches. The notes will eventually be creatively incorporated into artistic renditions of Canadian Veterans. This artwork will later be displayed in public and shared online.

Over the past months, the Legion has been releasing a variety of branded Legion 100 items from ballcaps to pins, with many things selling out repeatedly. People everywhere can support additional initiatives below and be part of the fun in 2026!

The Legion’s Centenary “Win Big Giveaway” sweepstakes to win a Ford F-150 STX truck launched, with the grand prize to be presented by Ford Dealerships of Canada - official Centenary Partner.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s gold and silver Legion 100 commemorative collector coins, and collector set.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: nbond@legion.ca / 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

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