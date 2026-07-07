The Royal Canadian Legion 100th Birthday national event

OTTAWA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are invited to celebrate with The Royal Canadian Legion as it commemorates 100 years of supporting Veterans, promoting Remembrance, and serving communities. On July 17 in Ottawa, where the Legion is headquartered, festivities will include a national public commemoration ceremony and an intimate celebration event. Similar activities are planned at Legion Branches across the country on or around this date when the Legion was established a century ago.

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, July 17, 2026, Ottawa, Ontario.

Morning public Commemoration starts at 10:30 am ET at the National War Memorial

Afternoon Celebration for invited guests starts at 12:30 pm ET at Ottawa’s City Hall





Among special guests and dignitaries attending and/or speaking will be:

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada

Legion Dominion President Berkley Lawrence

Legion Grand President Larry Murray

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, CAF

Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

Doug Ettinger, Canada Post CEO

His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

Sgt (ret’d) Wendy Jocko, Indigenous Veteran representative

Col Lisa Pacarynuk, Chaplain General, Canadian Armed Forces

Representatives of the youth of Canada

Members of Veteran groups





After the Commemorative ceremony marking 100 years of Remembrance, attendees will be invited to place a Poppy on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The afternoon event inside Ottawa City Hall for invited guests will include anniversary cake, the opportunity to write special messages on “sticky notes” as part of the Legion’s “Don’t forget to Remember” initiative, and a chance to see a giant rendition of the new Canada Post stamp marking the Legion’s 100th.

Media are asked to indicate their presence in advance by e-mailing nbond@legion.ca.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: nbond@legion.ca / Nujma Bond – 343-540-7604

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