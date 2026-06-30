HubEngage and Zynq Partner to Connect Employee Experience with Intelligent Workplace Management

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HubEngage , a leading Workforce Experience Platform, and Zynq , an enterprise workplace management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations seamlessly connect employee experience with workplace operations. By combining HubEngage’s capabilities for communication, engagement, learning, workforce operations, AI-powered employee assistance and recognition with Zynq’s intelligent management of physical spaces and shared resources, the partnership enables organizations to deliver a more unified workplace experience.

As organizations continue to modernize their workplaces, many still rely on disconnected systems for employee communications, space management, visitor access, and resource coordination. These fragmented experiences create unnecessary friction for employees and workplace teams alike. The HubEngage–Zynq partnership is designed to bridge that divide by bringing together the digital and physical aspects of the workplace into a coordinated experience.

Zynq provides a unified platform for managing assigned desks, shared workspaces, meeting rooms, visitor access, parking, lockers, EV chargers, laboratories, specialty equipment, and other workplace resources. HubEngage empowers organizations to communicate with employees, recognize achievements, conduct surveys, deliver learning, and foster engagement across mobile, desktop, collaboration platforms, and digital channels.



Together, the two platforms provide organizations with:

A unified workplace experience that connects employee communications, engagement, learning, workplace services, and workplace resources within a single experience.

that connects employee communications, engagement, learning, workplace services, and workplace resources within a single experience. Intelligent management of shared resources , enabling organizations to optimize offices, facilities, meeting spaces, parking, visitors, and resources through a connected operational platform.

, enabling organizations to optimize offices, facilities, meeting spaces, parking, visitors, and resources through a connected operational platform. Workforce operations visibility by giving employees one destination to access information, complete tasks, coordinate work, and navigate workplace resources.

by giving employees one destination to access information, complete tasks, coordinate work, and navigate workplace resources. A strong foundation for future innovation, supporting automation and contextual employee experiences driven by workplace activity, workforce data, and organizational intelligence.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in workplace technology. Organizations are increasingly looking to consolidate fragmented employee-facing systems into unified platforms that improve productivity, simplify administration, and create more seamless employee experiences. By connecting workforce experience with workplace operations, HubEngage and Zynq are helping organizations reduce complexity while creating a more connected environment for employees and workplace teams alike.

“Organizations have invested heavily in digital transformation, yet employees still navigate fragmented systems to communicate, complete tasks, access information, collaborate with colleagues, and interact with workplace resources," said Tushneem Dharmagadda, CEO of HubEngage. "Our vision is to create a unified workforce experience platform where employees can communicate, learn, engage, access services, complete work, and get the support they need through a single destination. Partnering with Zynq extends that vision into the physical workplace and creates a foundation for a more connected, intelligent workforce.” “Managing a modern workplace is about far more than reserving desks or conference rooms,” said Hemanth Manda, CEO of Zynq. “Organizations need to coordinate people, spaces, visitors, parking, specialized equipment, and countless other shared resources while delivering an exceptional employee experience. By partnering with HubEngage, we’re bringing together two complementary platforms that help enterprises make better use of their physical assets while strengthening employee connection, communication, and productivity.”

The companies plan to deepen their collaboration over time by exploring tighter integrations between workforce experience and workplace operations, enabling organizations to automate processes, improve visibility, and deliver more contextual experiences for employees and workplace teams.

About HubEngage

HubEngage is a Workforce Experience and Operations Platform that helps organizations communicate, engage, educate, and empower employees through a unified digital experience. The platform combines employee communications, recognition, surveys, social collaboration, continuous learning, workforce operations, and AI-powered assistance into a single destination delivered through a multichannel experience. Trusted by organizations across industries, HubEngage helps simplify the employee experience, strengthen workplace culture, improve productivity, and drive operational efficiency.

About Zynq

Zynq is an enterprise workplace management platform that helps organizations optimize offices, shared spaces, and workplace resources. From assigned desks and meeting rooms to visitors, parking, lockers, EV chargers, laboratories, and specialty equipment, Zynq provides a unified operating system for managing the physical workplace while integrating seamlessly with modern collaboration and productivity tools. Trusted by leading enterprises, Zynq enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, maximize resource utilization, and deliver exceptional workplace experiences at scale.

Contacts

Yash Chitre

HubEngage, Inc.

contact@hubengage.com

Hemanth Manda

Zynq, Inc

hi@zynq.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3645cf2-3ba3-4de5-b631-1dd4a352777d