ITG, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG, Inc. (“ITG” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “offering”) of 19,512,196 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,926,829 shares of Common Stock from the Company, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares of Common Stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 1, 2026 under the ticker symbol “ITG.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $279.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering as well as the net proceeds from the sale of any shares to the underwriters pursuant to an exercise of their option to purchase additional shares to repay outstanding principal under its revolving credit facility and term loan facility.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Baird, Santander, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are also acting as joint bookrunners. Houlihan Lokey, BTIG, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About ITG, Inc.

ITG is a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries throughout the United States. ITG supports the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion of broadband, wireless, data center, utility, and civil infrastructure. With a workforce operating across 49 states, ITG is positioned to build and maintain the digital backbone powering our future.

Contact:

Chris Mecray

917-517-3388

chris.mecray@itgcomm.com