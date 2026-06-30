World Pool Association Partners with International School Sport Federation to Enhance Cue Sports Opportunities

Zlatibor, Serbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Pool Association (WPA) has embarked on a significant new partnership with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) to expand opportunities for cue sports within the international school sport community. This collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 20 in Zlatibor, Serbia.

ISF Vice President Youssef Belqasmi and President of WPA Ishaun Singh.

The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations. The WPA delegation included President Ishaun Singh, Sports Director Jorgen Sandman, and Youth Director Olav Skrudland. Representing the ISF were Vice President Youssef Belqasmi, Sport Director Marko Petrič, and Event Director Uroš Savić.

WPA President Ishaun Singh expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I welcome this partnership and shared vision to enhance opportunities for young people around the world. Pool is an inclusive and highly accessible sport that does not depend on physical ability, it offers opportunities for children and young people of all backgrounds to participate and succeed."

Vice President Belqasmi echoed this sentiment, noting, "The new partnership underlines the Federation's commitment to working closely with International Federations to broaden sporting opportunities for young people around the world."

The collaboration aims to integrate cue sports into school sports programs, providing students with new avenues for participation and development. This initiative aligns with both organizations' missions to promote inclusivity and excellence in sports.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step in our mission to bring cue sports to a broader audience," said Ishaun Singh, President of the WPA. "By working with the ISF, we are opening doors for young athletes to explore and excel in this dynamic sport."

"WPALIVE.tv is also committed to broadcasting youth and has just recently broadcasted the WPA Junior (U19) Heyball World Championships from Oslo Norway to over 127 countries," said Glenn Weiland, President of WPALIVE.tv.

Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for pool, dedicated to promoting and regulating the sport worldwide. As a founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), the WPA is recognized by the International Olympic Committee and is committed to fostering fair play and sportsmanship.

The ISF, established in 1972, serves as the umbrella organization for national school sport organizations globally. Recognized by the International Olympic Committee since 1995, the ISF organizes numerous events annually, promoting sports and educational activities for youth aged 11 to 18.

ISF Officials and WPA Directors after the official signing of the MOU

About World Pool Association



Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wFIbfoqpnQI