Initta Technology Showcases Edge AI Hardware at NRF APAC 2026 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 2 to 4, Initta Technology, a Chinese smart retail enterprise, showcased its full-stack intelligent retail solutions at NRF APAC 2026, the annual premier event for the Asia-Pacific retail industry, held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Leveraging its integrated capabilities in AI, hardware, and scenario-based applications, the company presented its self-developed POS terminals and AI solutions, drawing notable attention from retail professionals across the Asia-Pacific region.





Full-Scenario Product Portfolio Unveiled, Multiple Terminals Attract On-Site Attention

At the exhibition, Initta Technology's booth featured a full product lineup across desktop POS, self-service kiosks, and mobile tablets. Among them, the Apollo series desktop POS gained attention for its operational smoothness. The X-series tablets, known for their lightweight design, were recognized by several F&B businesses as a potential option for mobile checkout and table-side ordering. The C1500 series self-service kiosks, designed for high-traffic scenarios, were seen by many visitors as offering practical value in improving in-store labor efficiency. The Galileo series self-checkout terminals, with their modular deployment capabilities, were considered suitable for various retail formats ranging from convenience stores to large supermarkets.

In the AI application zone, the company's proprietary algorithm-driven SmartEye AI loss prevention solution and AI baking recognition solution became a major focus of discussion. On-site feedback indicated that an overseas retail security executive expressed strong interest in the abnormal behavior alert feature. Meanwhile, several bakery chain operators showed enthusiasm for the AI baking solution's ability to go beyond traditional barcode recognition and support unmanned checkout for irregularly shaped items.

Chairman Attends Intel × NRF Retail Leaders' Closed-Door Luncheon

During the exhibition, William Li, Chairman of Initta Technology, was invited to attend the Retail Leaders' Closed-Door Luncheon co-hosted by Intel and NRF. He engaged in discussions with senior executives from leading retail groups across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and other countries and regions.

The discussions focused on topics such as large-scale AI deployment in stores, operational stability, cost optimization, and omni-channel digitalization. Chairman Li shared practical insights from Chinese retail technology companies on AI implementation and explored potential cooperation opportunities with several retail groups in the Asia-Pacific market.

Deepening Overseas Presence and Strengthening Localized Strategy

According to Initta Technology, the company adheres to its business philosophy of "partnering with customers for shared growth," positioning itself as a long-term partner rather than a short-term supplier. The company is currently advancing its localization efforts and after-sales service system across the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on publicly available information, Initta Technology, with its integrated AI algorithm and hardware capabilities, has provided intelligent solutions for various retail scenarios worldwide. Its participation in this exhibition is seen as a significant step in accelerating its Asia-Pacific market expansion.

About Initta Technology

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Initta Technology is a global leader in intelligent retail equipment and end-to-end solutions. As an AI+ smart commerce scenario solution expert, the company was founded in 1988 and brings decades of industry experience to its product portfolio, which spans point-of-sale systems, self-service terminals, AI scales, digital signage, and pioneering AI-vision solutions such as the SmartEye™ Anti-Loss System.

Initta serves an extensive international customer base, including Burger King, Walmart, Sam's Club, and major commercial and financial groups across China, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing Intel Prestige Partner, Initta continues to advance innovation at the intersection of retail technology and advanced computing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91a09787-fabc-408d-8f58-459b94f3d404