17a-4 Announces New DataParser Capabilities for Microsoft Teams to Collect Call Recordings, Transcripts and SMS

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4 LLC has expanded Microsoft Teams support for DataParser, enabling regulated organizations to collect Teams call recordings, meeting transcripts and SMS content for archiving, eDiscovery and compliance review.

Microsoft Teams has become a critical communication and collaboration platform for work, supporting instant messaging, audio and video calling, meetings and mobile workflows. With the addition of call recordings, transcripts and SMS collection, DataParser helps firms preserve a broader record of business communications while supporting governance, supervision and regulatory retention requirements.

DataParser is connector software designed to collect data directly from source APIs and deliver it to an organization’s archive, storage or eDiscovery platform. For Microsoft Teams, DataParser collects content through Microsoft Graph APIs and formats communications for eDiscovery search, review and retention.

“Our clients need to capture the full context of their users’ conversations, meetings and collaborations,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4. “By expanding Teams DataParser to include call recordings, transcripts and SMS, we are helping clients use the communication tools their teams rely on while maintaining defensible compliance processes.”

Expanded Microsoft Teams Collection

Call recordings captured for retention in archives or blob storage.

Meeting transcripts collected alongside related Teams communications.

SMS data collection as part of mobile users’ communications oversight.

Split Messages by Date feature for pulling historical data sets.

Split Conversations by Number of Attachments for easier ingestion by archives.

Participant Join/Leave indicators on Chat & Channel Messages for easier review.

Deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC/FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, legal or business policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to a wide range of archive and eDiscovery platforms, including Microsoft 365 Purview, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Google Vault, Archive360, Azure Blob, AWS storage and other enterprise destinations. Organizations may deploy DataParser in the cloud or on premises depending on security and operational requirements.

Free trial licenses are available to evaluate DataParser for Microsoft Teams. For a full list of features including upcoming versions for Copilot and AI meeting summaries visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4 LLC

17a-4 is a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention, and regulatory technology solutions. Services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending Administrative services and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service. PostLog captures X (Twitter) and YouTube data. WebParser is website capture service for maintaining copies of public websites.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724