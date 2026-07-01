21Shares AG
(the “Issuer”)
(incorporated in Switzerland)
LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64
(1 July 2026)
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES TO CUSTODIANS OF EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS
This announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered into the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange:
ETP: 21shares Bitcoin ETP
ISIN: CH0454664001
TIDM: ABTC / BTCU
ETP: 21shares Ethereum Staking ETP
ISIN: CH0454664027
TIDM: AETH / ETHU
ETP: 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP
ISIN: CH1199067674
TIDM: CBTC / CBTU
ETP: 21shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP
ISIN: CH1209763130
TIDM: ETHC / CETU
ETP: 21shares Strategy Yield ETP
ISIN: CH1528107811
TIDM: STRC / STRU
ETP: 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP
ISIN: CH1146882308
TIDM: BOLD / BOLU
(hereinafter referred to as the “Products” and each a “Product”)
1. Introduction of BitGo Europe GmbH as a new Custodian and revocation of Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG and Coinbase Custody International, Ltd. as Custodians
The Issuer hereby appoints BitGo Europe GmbH as additional Custodians to its ETP Programme.
In connection with the appointment of BitGo Europe GmbH by the Issuer to act as Custodian with respect to the ETPs, the Issuer has granted certain German law governed pledges in respect of all assets, rights, claims and distributions of the Issuer under the relevant Collateral Accounts held by BitGo Europe GmbH in favour of the Collateral Agent, acting in its own name and for the benefit of the Investors in respect of each Series of ETPs, pursuant to German law governed pledge agreements.
The Issuer hereby revokes the appointment of Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG and Coinbase Custody International, Ltd. as Custodians to its ETP Programme.
For the following Affected Products, the Issuer amends the Custodians as follows and as specified in the applicable Final Terms from 8 July 2026:
|ETP Name
|Ticker
|ISIN
|Old Custodians
|New Custodians
|21shares Bitcoin Core ETP
|CBTC
|CH1199067674
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA
|BitGo Europe GmbH
|21shares Bitcoin ETP
|ABTC
|CH0454664001
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH
|21shares Ethereum Staking ETP
|AETH
|CH0454664027
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH
|21shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP
|ETHC
|CH1209763130
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH
|21shares Strategy Yield ETP
|STRC
|CH1528107811
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, Bank Frick AG
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH, Bank Frick AG
|21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP
|BOLD
|CH1146882308
|Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
|BitGo Europe GmbH, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
Other product details will remain unchanged.
Terms not defined herein have the same meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 21 April 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, available at https://www.21shares.com/en-uk/product-documents/prospectus.
Contact Details: 21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com
Further Information: For further information, please refer to the Programme UK Base Prospectus dated April 21, 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, and the respective Final Terms for each Product. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).
* * *
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.
This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.