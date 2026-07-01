Jabra expands Evolve3 range with three new headsets for every workstyle





Evolve3 65 Flex, Evolve3 65 and Evolve3 45 expand the new Evolve3 professional-grade headset range, bringing advanced voice pickup, in-call ANC and audio optimized for AI-driven communication to desk-based, open-office and flexible workstyles



The new headsets allow organizations to equip different roles and environments with the right headsets, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all deployment



Building on the flagship headsets Evolve3 85 and 75, the new Evolve3 headsets extend the range with more portable, lightweight and comfortable options for a broader set of work scenarios



LOWELL, Mass., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions, today announced three new additions to the Jabra Evolve3 range, expanding its professional headset lineup designed to deliver consistent call quality across desk-based, open-office and hybrid or flexible workstyles. The new Evolve3 65 Flex, Evolve3 65 and Evolve3 45 provide professional voice pickup, in-call ANC and audio optimized for AI-powered collaboration tools to a broader range of users.

Designed for different workstyles, the new models include a compact, foldable boomless design for hybrid workers and two boom-arm versions optimized for in-office workers in noisy environments, helping organizations better match headset choice to how people actually work.

Jabra research1 found that 73% of employees struggle to hear other participants in hybrid meetings, reducing the effectiveness of conversations and collaboration. As voice becomes a more important input not just for meetings but also for AI tools such as speech-to-text, meeting summaries and other voice-powered workflows, inconsistent voice pickup becomes both a communication issue and a productivity barrier. The expanded Evolve3 range addresses this challenge with purpose-built headset options for different workstyles, delivering more consistent audio performance across the workforce for both human collaboration and AI-powered conversations.

A range of headsets designed for how people work

While each model is tailored to specific work environments, all three share the same foundation of Jabra ClearVoice™ technology and in-call ANC for precise voice pickup to support professional call performance and concentration. Built for business, all models offer secure Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity and centralized device management through Jabra Plus Management and Jabra Xpress, enabling easy deployment and management at scale.

Each model is optimized for different communication and mobility needs:

Jabra Evolve3 65 Flex: Optimal for hybrid or flexible professionals

Built for professionals moving between locations and shared workspaces who need professional audio performance in a more portable design. Features a foldable, mic arm-free design with enhanced outdoor voice pickup and Adaptive ANC for professional call quality on the move.



Built for professionals moving between locations and shared workspaces who need professional audio performance in a more portable design. Features a foldable, mic arm-free design with enhanced outdoor voice pickup and Adaptive ANC for professional call quality on the move. Jabra Evolve3 65: The default choice for noisy open offices

Built for professionals working in busy open-office environments who need a higher level of concentration support. It provides advanced noise cancellation with Adaptive ANC and 3-mic voice pickup technology for professionals who need deep focus in shared spaces, while maintaining clear voice pickup during calls.

Built for professionals working in busy open-office environments who need a higher level of concentration support. It provides advanced noise cancellation with Adaptive ANC and 3-mic voice pickup technology for professionals who need deep focus in shared spaces, while maintaining clear voice pickup during calls. Jabra Evolve3 45: Best for desk-based callers

The lightest on-ear headset in the Evolve3 range, built for professionals who spend most of their day at a desk either in the office or at home. It prioritizes lightweight comfort, simple usability and reliable call clarity for frequent conversations and fatigue-free wear.

At the premium end of the range, Jabra Evolve3 75 and Evolve3 85, launched earlier this year, are designed for the most demanding communication environments, combining advanced noise cancellation, immersive audio performance and a premium, high-quality design for enhanced comfort and durability. Together, the full Evolve3 range now provides purpose-built headset options for every modern workstyle to supersede the Jabra Evolve2 range, launched in 2020.

“The way people work has changed dramatically, but many companies are still trying to solve every communication challenge with the same headset,” said Calum MacDougall, President at Jabra. “Desk-based callers, open-office professionals and hybrid workers all face different communication demands and design requirements. When audio performance doesn’t match how people work, it becomes harder to deliver a consistent call experience across the workforce, which impacts both conversations and AI tools increasingly built around voice.”

Shared product highlights across Evolve3 65 Flex, Evolve3 65 and Evolve3 45

Precise voice pickup in noisy environments – Jabra ClearVoice isolates speech in busy office environments, helping maintain clear communication during calls

– Jabra ClearVoice isolates speech in busy office environments, helping maintain clear communication during calls Accurate AI voice input – Delivers over 99% voice pickup accuracy for AI tools in open-office environments, supporting speech-to-text, meeting summaries and other voice-driven workflows

– Delivers over 99% voice pickup accuracy for AI tools in open-office environments, supporting speech-to-text, meeting summaries and other voice-driven workflows In-call ANC and Sidetone – Unlike conventional ANC designed primarily for concentration, in-call ANC reduces background noise for the headset wearer during conversations, helping people stay focused and engaged throughout calls, while at the same time, Sidetone lets you hear your own voice to keep speaking volume in check

– Unlike conventional ANC designed primarily for concentration, in-call ANC reduces background noise for the headset wearer during conversations, helping people stay focused and engaged throughout calls, while at the same time, Sidetone lets you hear your own voice to keep speaking volume in check All-day comfort – Lightweight, comfortable design with oval ear cushions and Jabra Air Comfort™ technology helps to reduce listening fatigue throughout the workday

– Lightweight, comfortable design with oval ear cushions and Jabra Air Comfort™ technology helps to reduce listening fatigue throughout the workday Easy setup and connectivity – USB adapter enables immediate setup and a reliable wireless connection, while BT Native support and dual connectivity allow users to simultaneously connect to both a computer and a mobile device

– USB adapter enables immediate setup and a reliable wireless connection, while BT Native support and dual connectivity allow users to simultaneously connect to both a computer and a mobile device Built for business – Secure Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and centralized device management through Jabra Plus support scalable and secure IT deployment

– Secure Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and centralized device management through Jabra Plus support scalable and secure IT deployment Customizable user experience – Adjust settings and preferences through the Jabra Plus mobile app or Jabra Direct

– Adjust settings and preferences through the Jabra Plus mobile app or Jabra Direct Platform certified – Works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, and is compatible with any meeting platform

– Works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, and is compatible with any meeting platform Designed for longevity – Replaceable batteries and ear cushions, recycled or bio-circular materials and FSC-certified packaging support a longer product lifecycle



Evolve3 65 Flex product highlights

Portable, foldable mic arm-free design – Building on Evolve2 65 Flex, recognized as the most portable professional headset, Evolve3 65 Flex enables professionals to carry a single headset across locations and workspaces, with a compact carry case that slips easily into small bags and pockets

– Building on Evolve2 65 Flex, recognized as the most portable professional headset, Evolve3 65 Flex enables professionals to carry a single headset across locations and workspaces, with a compact carry case that slips easily into small bags and pockets Clear speech without a mic arm – Jabra ClearVoice uses AI-powered deep learning technology to isolate the voice from background noise and wind

– Jabra ClearVoice uses AI-powered deep learning technology to isolate the voice from background noise and wind Adaptive 4-mic ANC with wind adaptability - Delivers a step-up in focus across changing environments

- Delivers a step-up in focus across changing environments High AI voice pickup – Achieves over 95% voice pickup accuracy for AI tools across every environment

– Achieves over 95% voice pickup accuracy for AI tools across every environment Spatial Sound and Super Wideband – Creates a more natural, less fatiguing call experience

– Creates a more natural, less fatiguing call experience Extended battery performance – Up to 16 hours of talk time or 80 hours of music time on a single charge

Evolve3 65 product highlights

Enhanced noise control for open offices – Adaptive 4-mic ANC dynamically adjusts to the headset fit and surrounding noise conditions, helping users stay focused in busy environments

– Adaptive 4-mic ANC dynamically adjusts to the headset fit and surrounding noise conditions, helping users stay focused in busy environments 3-mic Jabra ClearVoice technology – Optimized for isolating speech in noisy, open spaces

– Optimized for isolating speech in noisy, open spaces Fully reversible mic arm – Wear it on either side and flip-up-to-mute and flip-down-to-talk functionality simplifies call handling

– Wear it on either side and flip-up-to-mute and flip-down-to-talk functionality simplifies call handling Spatial Sound and Super Wideband – Improves listening quality and comfort during long calls

– Improves listening quality and comfort during long calls Long battery life for full workdays – Up to 31 hours of talk time or 59 hours of music time on a single charge



Evolve3 45 product highlights

The lightest on-ear headset in the range (around 100g) – Promotes long-lasting comfort for frequent, desk-based calling

– Promotes long-lasting comfort for frequent, desk-based calling 3-mic Jabra ClearVoice technology – Isolates speech in office environments

– Isolates speech in office environments Essential in-call ANC – Takes the edge off office noise

– Takes the edge off office noise Fully reversible mic arm – Wear it on either side and flip-up-to-mute and flip-down-to-talk functionality simplifies call handling

– Wear it on either side and flip-up-to-mute and flip-down-to-talk functionality simplifies call handling Reliable battery performance – Up to 21 hours of talk time or 36 hours of music time on a single charge



Availability

Jabra Evolve3 65 Flex, Jabra Evolve3 65 and Jabra Evolve3 45 will be available globally in Black from September 2026.

Evolve3 65 Flex: MSRP $389

Evolve3 65: MSRP $300

Evolve3 45: MSRP $199



For more information, visit www.jabra.com/evolve3

PR contact

Hayley Minardi

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2026 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

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1 Jabra, The Billion Dollar Brain Drain Research, June 2026. Survey of more than 2,300 knowledge workers across seven markets. Available at www.jabra.com/thought-leadership/billion-dollar-brain-drain

