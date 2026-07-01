Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Rolls Out Major Launch Update While Bitcoin Price Targets $150,000

MONACO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project rolled out a major launch update tied to exchange discussions, listing price preparation, and the next phase of its pre-launch campaign. AlphaPepe has now raised $1.86 million, passed 9,900 holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02033 as launch preparations accelerate.





The update gives AlphaPepe a stronger company catalyst while Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue targeting $150,000. As BTC traders wait for ETF demand, institutional flows, and stronger liquidity to confirm the next major move, AlphaPepe buyers are watching a much shorter countdown: the presale window is closing soon as launch nears.

AlphaPepe Rolls Out Major Launch Update

AlphaPepe’s latest launch update gives the presale one of its most important pre-listing signals so far. After discussions with Tier 1 and Tier 2 exchanges, the project has indicated that the recommended listing price range could sit around $0.08 to $0.14.

The discussed $0.08 to $0.14 range has become a major pre-launch talking point, especially with AlphaPepe still priced at $0.02033 before the next exchange announcement. For early buyers, the gap between the current presale price and the discussed listing range is now becoming one of the biggest reasons this launch update is getting attention.

The project has also confirmed that launch preparations are underway, with an exchange announcement expected within the next 4 to 5 days. That gives AlphaPepe a tight countdown window as the presale moves closer to its next major reveal.

AlphaPepe has already announced Azbit and BiFinance CEX partnerships, giving the project two confirmed exchange-facing milestones before launch. With launch pricing now being discussed around a higher range and the next exchange update approaching, buyers are watching whether AlphaPepe is entering its final pre-listing stretch.

This is where the urgency becomes stronger. The presale window is no longer just an early-stage entry period. It is becoming the final opportunity to join before AlphaPepe moves deeper into launch mode, exchange announcements, and public market preparation.

The team is also preparing to begin AlphaIgnition, which appears to be the next campaign phase around launch momentum, exchange visibility, and final pre-listing activity. If the next exchange announcement arrives inside the expected 4 to 5 day window, AlphaIgnition could become the key attention driver as the presale moves toward closure.

AlphaPepe’s current figures add more weight to the launch story. The project has raised $1.86 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached $0.02033, announced Azbit, announced BiFinance, and is now preparing for the next exchange announcement. For buyers watching presale timing, the message is simple: the entry window is tightening.

Product development also remains part of the broader readiness story. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections, giving AlphaPepe a working trading layer before wider exchange access begins.

The completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another credibility point before listing. Combined with instant token delivery, AlphaSwap progress, Azbit, BiFinance, $1.86 million raised, 9,900+ holders, launch preparations underway, AlphaIgnition approaching, and a discussed $0.08 to $0.14 listing range, AlphaPepe is moving into a more urgent pre-launch phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current market.

Bitcoin Price Targets $150,000

The Bitcoin price prediction debate continues to focus on the $150,000 target as traders watch ETF inflows , institutional demand, corporate accumulation, macro liquidity, and Bitcoin’s fixed-supply narrative. Bullish cases usually depend on stronger capital inflows, improving risk appetite, and renewed demand for BTC as the leading crypto asset.

The $150,000 Bitcoin price target remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with $1.86 million raised, 9,900+ holders, Azbit and BiFinance already announced, AlphaIgnition being prepared, launch preparations underway, and an exchange announcement expected within the next 4 to 5 days.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest launch update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The project has indicated a recommended launch price range around $0.08 to $0.14 after exchange discussions, while the current presale price remains $0.02033.

The $150,000 Bitcoin price target shows how institutional demand, ETF flows, liquidity, and long-term supply narratives continue to shape major crypto headlines. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with exchange announcements, AlphaIgnition preparation, launch pricing, AlphaSwap progress, and CEX partnerships all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has raised $1.86 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached a current price of $0.02033, announced Azbit, announced BiFinance, started launch preparations, and expects an exchange announcement within the next 4 to 5 days. With the presale window closing soon, this could be one of the final opportunities to join before launch momentum accelerates.

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FAQs

What is Bitcoin Price Prediction?

Bitcoin Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where BTC could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, macro liquidity, technical levels, corporate accumulation, and investor sentiment. The $150,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

What is the Best Crypto Presale?

AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it has raised $1.86 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached $0.02033, announced Azbit and BiFinance CEX partnerships, started launch preparations, and is preparing AlphaIgnition ahead of the next exchange announcement.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports Ethereum and BNB Chain trading through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections.

AlphaPepe has raised $1.86 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.02033, completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, announced Azbit and BiFinance CEX partnerships, and continues preparing for launch as the presale window moves toward its final phase.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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