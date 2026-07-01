K12 Earns Two Stevie Awards for K12 Skills Arcade and Promising Practices

RESTON, Va., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, the nation's largest provider of virtual K-12 education, earned two Stevie Awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards, receiving Gold for the K12 Skills Arcade and Bronze for Promising Practices. This recognition reflects a strong showing for Stride, Inc., K12's parent company, whose portfolio earned multiple honors across categories this year.

K12 Skills Arcade (Gold): A gamified adaptive learning platform serving 45,000 monthly PreK–12 students

A gamified adaptive learning platform serving 45,000 monthly PreK–12 students Promising Practices (Bronze): A virtual professional development conference for online and traditional educators nationwide

K12 Skills Arcade — Gold, Game-Based Curriculum Solution

An average of 45,000 PreK–12th grade students use the K12 Skills Arcade each month. The gamified platform responds to individual student performance by adjusting difficulty in real time, surfacing targeted content and providing teachers with live data to guide instruction. The platform includes more than 45 titles spanning puzzles, logic challenges, quest games and arcade-style play, among them the award-winning learning games ELA Village and MathBee.

Through a partnership with the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools and support from a statewide grant, nearly 30,000 students across more than 100 Alabama schools are now enrolled in the K12 Skills Arcade.

Independent research from Auburn University shows that the platform is linked to measurable gains in math and reading benchmark pass rates, with the largest improvements among economically disadvantaged students and students in special education.

Promising Practices — Bronze, Conferences & Meetings

Now in its 15th year, Promising Practices is a free, fully virtual professional development conference designed for teachers, by teachers. The event convenes educators from every U.S. state (both online and traditional classroom teachers) for live keynotes, panels and on-demand content.

In 2025, attendees earned 31,584 professional development certificates across more than 95 sessions covering AI in education, career readiness, student mental health and math anxiety strategies.

"These awards honor two different programs, but the commonality is simple: whether it's a student mastering a skill or a teacher solving a classroom problem, people do their best work when they have real ownership over how they learn and grow," said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at K12.

For more information about K12 Skills Arcade, visit https://www.k12.com/k12-skills-arcade/. For more information about Promising Practices, visit https://k12promisingpractices.vfairs.com/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

Media Contact

Beverly Hsu

K12

Press@K12.com