Atlantic International's Circle8 Awarded $175 Million Contract Extension From the Dutch Ministry Of Infrastructure (Rijkswaterstaat)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), which recently announced its planned rebranding launch to Circle8 as part of its evolution into a comprehensive technology solutions company, today announced that its Circle8 Group platform has received a one-year extension of its strategic agreement with Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The renewed agreement extension will be effective from December 1, 2026 through November 30, 2027, this continues Circle8's position as one of the Main strategic delivery partners supporting Rijkswaterstaat's technology and digital transformation initiatives. The renewed/extended agreement represents an estimated annual contract value of approximately $175 million, reinforcing one of the Company's largest and longest-standing public sector customers.

For many years, Circle8 has supported Rijkswaterstaat by providing highly specialized technology professionals and technology services across mission-critical initiatives supporting the Netherlands' national infrastructure.

The extension further validates Atlantic International's strategic evolution into a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Together, these complementary capabilities enable enterprise and government organizations to engage Circle8 as a single strategic partner across the complete technology lifecycle—from strategic advisory and specialized technology professionals to multidisciplinary project teams, project delivery and long-term managed services.

As organizations continue to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, software engineering and digital infrastructure, they increasingly seek partners capable of delivering comprehensive technology outcomes rather than individual services. Circle8 believes its integrated operating model positions the Company to deepen long-term customer relationships, expand higher-value technology services and increase recurring revenue opportunities.

The Rijkswaterstaat extension builds upon Circle8's strong commercial momentum throughout 2026. Earlier this year, the Company announced major European public sector technology contract opportunities valued at approximately $380 million and $52 million, demonstrating continued strong demand for Circle8's integrated technology platform across government and enterprise customers. Including today's announcement, Circle8 has announced public sector technology contract opportunities representing an aggregate value of more than $600 million, underscoring the Company's growing leadership position in delivering technology consulting, managed services and specialized technology workforce solutions to government clients.

Guus Franke, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International, commented:

"Our pipeline for new business opportunities continues to be very robust. The extension of our relationship with Rijkswaterstaat is another significant milestone for Circle8 and reflects the confidence our customers continue to place in our people, our expertise and our ability to deliver important mission-critical technology solutions.

Long-term strategic customer relationships are at the heart of our business. Organizations increasingly want one trusted partner capable of combining Technology Consulting, Technology Solutions, Managed Services and Technology Workforce Solutions through one integrated platform.

As we fast-track our transition to the Circle8 brand, we are building a global technology company with the scale, expertise and integrated capabilities to become a long-term strategic partner for enterprise and government organizations. This extension, together with the completion of significant public sector technology contract awards announced earlier this year, proves that our strategy is resonating with customers. We remain focused on increasing our revenues while achieving a dramatic expansion of our margins. Our plan is to demonstrate to investors our ability to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a global technology solutions and workforce services company operating across North America and Europe. Through its Circle8 Group platform, the Company provides Technology Consulting, Technology Solutions, Managed Services and Technology Workforce Solutions to enterprise and government clients. Following its recently announced rebranding to Circle8, the Company is positioning itself as a comprehensive technology solutions provider, combining deep domain expertise with specialized talent to help organizations execute complex digital transformation initiatives. Atlantic International operates a transatlantic platform with annualized revenue exceeding $1 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected contract opportunities, future revenue opportunities, customer demand, business strategy, growth prospects, recurring revenue opportunities, technology investments and future financial performance. Statements regarding the estimated value of framework agreements represent potential contract opportunities and are not guarantees of future revenue. Actual revenues realized under framework agreements may differ materially based on customer purchasing decisions, project awards and other factors. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in customer requirements, government procurement processes, contract utilization, market conditions, competitive factors, regulatory developments and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Atlantic International undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Kevin Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

kmurphy@atlantic-international.com