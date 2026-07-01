American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Announces North Texas Headquarters Transition, Progress Toward Texas Tech Testing Program, and New Patent Filings

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today announced corporate and technology updates, including the Company’s relocation from Midland, Texas to the Fort Worth metropolitan area, continued progress toward finalizing a testing agreement with Texas Tech University, and the filing of seven additional U.S. patent applications.

American Fusion Establishes New North Texas Operations

The Company announced that it is officially relocating its operations from Midland, Texas to the Fort Worth area this week in what management believes represents an important milestone in the Company’s continued growth.

The move will occur in two phases. During the first phase, American Fusion’s engineering and administrative teams will relocate into a temporary facility adjacent to the Company’s new permanent headquarters while construction and build-out of its dedicated engineering shop and laboratory are completed.

The permanent American Fusion engineering facility is expected to be completed within approximately the next month, after which the Company’s engineering, fabrication, laboratory, and administrative operations are expected to be consolidated under one roof. Management believes the new facility will provide expanded engineering capabilities, improved collaboration among its multidisciplinary team, and increased efficiency as the Company advances the development and testing of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

“This relocation represents much more than simply moving offices,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “Our new Fort Worth-area facility will streamline our engineering operations by bringing our executive offices, engineering team, fabrication shop, and laboratory together under one roof. We believe this integrated environment is expected to improve collaboration, accelerate development activities, and position American Fusion for the next phase of our commercialization efforts. We are extremely excited about what this new facility means for the future of our Company and our shareholders.”

Texas Tech University Testing Agreement Nearing Completion

American Fusion also announced that negotiations continue regarding definitive agreements with Texas Tech University related to the use of specialized testing facilities for the Company’s Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ development program.

When finalized, the agreement is expected to provide American Fusion with access to specialized testing infrastructure for both:

The Company’s new 5MW Texatron™ Fusion Engine™; and

Additional testing and validation of its 500kW Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.





The Company believes utilizing established university research infrastructure could accelerate portions of its planned testing schedule while providing additional opportunities for collaboration with experienced scientific and technical personnel.

Management believes discussions continue to progress toward definitive agreements and remains optimistic they can be finalized in the near term.

“Our engineering team is excited about relocating into our new North Texas facility while simultaneously moving toward the next phase of testing,” said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “The opportunity to utilize specialized testing infrastructure while our own facilities continue to come online has the potential to significantly streamline our development program. We are enthusiastic about beginning the next phase of Texatron™ testing and, if our current schedule continues as planned, we are targeting the initiation of important testing activities as early as July. Every milestone brings us closer to demonstrating the capabilities of our technology.”

American Fusion Continues to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio

The Company also announced the filing of seven additional U.S. patent applications between June 26 and June 30, 2026, further expanding its growing intellectual property portfolio surrounding the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform. Collectively, the applications include extensive technical specifications, engineering drawings, claims, and supporting disclosures intended to describe additional aspects of the Company’s evolving fusion confinement architecture, electromagnetic field generation, and related system designs.

The newly filed applications include:

Application No. 19/720,936 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clam-Shell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clam-Shell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface. Application No. 19/722,832 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface. Application No. 19/722,846 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clam-Shell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clam-Shell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface. Application No. 19/722,954 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface That Generates an Electromagnetic Foil.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Clamshell Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface That Generates an Electromagnetic Foil. Application No. 19/722,968 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Unitary Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface That Generates an Electromagnetic Foil.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Unitary Fusion Confinement Device Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface That Generates an Electromagnetic Foil. Application No. 19/724,852 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Fusion System That Has a Clam-Shell Housing Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber That Includes an Interior Surface of the Chamber Wherein the Interior Surface Having Rifling That Forms an Electromagnetic Foil Along a Ridge of the Rifling When Electrical Power Is Applied to the Clam-Shell Housing.

– Systems, Methods and Apparatus of a Fusion System That Has a Clam-Shell Housing Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber That Includes an Interior Surface of the Chamber Wherein the Interior Surface Having Rifling That Forms an Electromagnetic Foil Along a Ridge of the Rifling When Electrical Power Is Applied to the Clam-Shell Housing. Application No. 19/724,865 – Systems, Methods and Apparatus of an Experimental Fusion System That Has a Unitary Housing Having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber That Includes an Interior Surface of the Chamber Wherein the Interior Surface Having Rifling That Forms an Electromagnetic Foil Along a Ridge of the Rifling When Electrical Power Is Applied to the Unitary Housing.





Management believes these filings further strengthen the Company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio by describing additional concepts related to confinement geometry and electromagnetic field generation. As with all patent applications, no assurance can be given that any application will ultimately issue as a patent or that any issued patent will have a particular scope.

“Each new patent application represents hundreds of hours of engineering analysis, technical drafting, legal review, and strategic intellectual property development,” said Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. “These filings reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive and defensible intellectual property portfolio around the Texatron™ platform. We believe a disciplined intellectual property program is an important component of the Company’s long-term technology and commercialization strategy as we continue developing the Texatron™ platform.”

Building Momentum

Management believes that the combination of the Company’s North Texas relocation, continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, and progress toward university-based testing infrastructure represents meaningful progress across several important strategic initiatives.

These activities are intended to support the Company’s long-term objective of advancing the development and commercialization of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ technology while strengthening its engineering capabilities, research collaborations, and intellectual property position.

In connection with the Company’s relocation and establishment of its new North Texas headquarters, the Company expects to make any required SEC filings relating to the lease transaction and associated agreements, including, if applicable, a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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