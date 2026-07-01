Mitigating Attacks Before They Impact Infrastructure: Link11 provides next generation network DDoS protection

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link11, a leading European provider of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of its completely rebuilt Layer 3/4 DDoS mitigation solution, designed to address the growing complexity of modern network attacks.

Today’s DDoS attacks are not just simple volume or protocol attacks anymore. They can originate from compromised devices within trusted and legitimate networks, mimic real traffic, and appear in short, high-intensity bursts that leave little time for manual response.

The Next-gen Network DDoS Protection combines behavior-based, AI-driven detection with full IPv4 and IPv6 coverage for modern infrastructures. With greater automation and less reliance on manual tuning, it represents a major architectural shift in DDoS detection and mitigation.

The platform is designed entirely with European data sovereignty in mind and is built into the architecture. It runs on Link11’s own cloud infrastructure, and security data is hosted in Europe. This enables companies to maintain control over their data, mitigate legal uncertainties, and minimize their reliance on non-European cloud providers.

Precise, adaptive, and fully transparent.

Previous solutions often relied on rigid rule systems and static thresholds. While this approach was effective against volumetric attacks, it is no longer sufficient against today’s AI-driven, adaptive attack patterns. Combining insights from more than one million mitigated attacks with deep learning to deliver faster, smarter, and more precise protection, Link11 rebuilt the Network DDoS solution from ground up.

“Today's DDoS attacks are increasingly AI-generated, precise, and designed to outsmart traditional detection logic. “After more than 12 months of development and testing, we don't see this product as just an update. Rather, we see it as a complete redesign: a platform that keeps pace with the current threat landscape and will also meet future requirements.” says Jens-Philipp Jung, Link11’s CEO. “Anyone protecting infrastructure needs a platform that thinks for itself rather than one that has to be constantly readjusted.”

With Next-Gen Network DDoS Protection, Link11 goes beyond traditional behavioral analysis by analyzing and mitigating each attack vector individually. Rather than responding to volumetric, protocol, or amplification attacks with a blanket response, targeted countermeasures are initiated. This significantly reduces false positives and further accelerates the groundbreaking mitigation time, which was already under 10 seconds for unknown vectors and is now under three seconds. This improvement is one of many over Link11’s previous Network DDoS Protection. Additionally, known vectors are mitigated in near real time, just as before.

Robust protection for modern infrastructures

Built on state-of-the-art technology, the new solution is designed to make advanced DDoS protection easier to understand and operate. Real-time logs, reason codes, and a completely redesigned dashboard give security teams deep visibility into how attacks unfold and how mitigation measures are applied. During an attack, teams can quickly see which traffic is being blocked or allowed, why those decisions are being made, and which services remain available. This transparency helps companies maintain availability, protect revenue, and keep critical business operations running.

“One guiding principle drove the development of this new solution: resilience is not a technical metric, but a business promise. Next-gen Network DDoS Protection is designed to help users keep this promise,” explains Marc Lamik, CPO of Link11.

Since the platform continuously learns from live traffic patterns and constantly adapts its detection logic on its own, the need for manual fine-tuning is significantly reduced. By making more precise mitigation decisions automatically, the system reduces the need for frequent SOC team intervention. The AI-driven Next-Gen Network DDoS Protection provides full IPv4 and IPv6 coverage for consistent protection across modern dual-stack infrastructures.

For existing customers, switching to the new version requires no configuration effort on their part. The migration involves an internal routing change and does not cause any downtime. Baselines and configurations are preserved, and protection remains uninterrupted during the switch.

Next-gen Network DDoS Protection is now available for existing and new Link11 customers.

About Link11

Link11 is a leading European IT security provider that protects global infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwide strengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications and prevent business disruptions. Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoS protection for critical infrastructure. The company meets the highest standards in data security and compliance with PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type II, BSI C5, and ISO 27001.





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