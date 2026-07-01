LendProtocol Launches Fixed-Rate XRP Lending Platform With 12% APR





LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendProtocol , a fixed-rate lending platform built on the XRP Ledger, today announced its official launch, offering XRP and RLUSD holders a fixed 12% APR with daily interest payouts and no lock-up periods.

The platform enters a market where XRP holders have had few yield options — unlike proof-of-stake assets, XRP cannot be natively staked. LendProtocol is a consumer CeFi product, distinct from Ripple's XLS-66 infrastructure protocol, designed to give retail depositors access to predictable, fixed-rate returns.

How the XRP Lending Platform Works

LendProtocol operates on a fully collateralized model. Borrowers post a minimum 120% collateral ratio — accepted assets include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, RLUSD, and USDT — before receiving any loan. The platform lends that capital at 12.7% APR and passes 12% APR back to depositors through daily interest payouts.

Fixed-rate lending means the depositor's yield does not fluctuate with market conditions. The rate is set at account opening and does not change. Daily compounding at 12% APR produces an effective annual yield of approximately 12.75%.

LendProtocol absorbs all credit and default risk. Depositor principal is not exposed to borrower performance.

What Is LendProtocol?

LendProtocol is a fixed-rate CeFi lending platform built on the XRP Ledger, offering 12% APR on XRP and RLUSD deposits with daily payouts, no lock-up, and platform-guaranteed protection of depositor capital.

Deposits remain liquid. There are no minimum lock-up periods, and users can withdraw at any time. RLUSD — Ripple's USD-pegged stablecoin — is supported alongside XRP as a primary deposit asset.

Security

User funds are held in cold storage. Data is encrypted using AES-256 GCM. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is required on all accounts.

Fixed Rate XRP Yield: Traction and Ecosystem Fit

XRP is the native currency of the XRP Ledger and among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Because it uses a consensus mechanism rather than proof-of-stake, there is no native staking yield. The LendProtocol XRP lending product fills that gap directly.

Since opening to users, the platform has recorded 13,713+ active lenders and 743 million XRP lent. Both figures reflect organic depositor activity on the XRP Ledger.

About LendProtocol

LendProtocol is a fixed-rate crypto lending platform built on the XRP Ledger. The platform serves XRP and RLUSD holders seeking predictable passive income through collateralized lending. With 13,713+ active lenders and 743 million XRP lent since launch, LendProtocol is building yield infrastructure for the Ripple ecosystem. The platform is operated independently and is not affiliated with Ripple Labs or the XLS-66 protocol.

Learn more at lendprotocol.io .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LendProtocol? LendProtocol is a fixed-rate CeFi lending platform on the XRP Ledger. It offers XRP and RLUSD depositors a fixed 12% APR, paid daily, with no lock-up period. The platform is not affiliated with Ripple and is not related to the XLS-66 native protocol layer.

How does XRP lending work on LendProtocol? Depositors send XRP or RLUSD to the platform. LendProtocol deploys that capital to borrowers who have posted at least 120% collateral. Interest accrues daily at 12% APR and is credited to depositor accounts each day.

Can you earn yield on XRP? XRP cannot be natively staked, so it does not generate staking rewards. LendProtocol provides a structured alternative: depositors earn 12% APR through collateralized lending activity on the XRP Ledger.

What collateral do borrowers post? Borrowers must post a minimum 120% collateral ratio. Accepted collateral includes BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, RLUSD, and USDT.

What does "daily compounding" mean in practice? Interest is credited to user accounts every day. At 12% APR with daily compounding, the effective annual yield is approximately 12.75%. Depositors can withdraw accrued interest at any time.