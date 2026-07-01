Cyabra Recognized as a Market Shaper in the Inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence— Startup Vendors, as AI-Driven Manipulation Reshapes Digital Trust

Narrative intelligence assessed as an emerging market with the potential to disrupt how organizations identify inauthentic activity and respond to coordinated digital manipulation

New York, NY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), a company whose artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announces its inclusion as a Market Shaper in the June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors. Cyabra believes the inaugural report marks an important milestone in the rise of narrative intelligence as a defined market category and reinforces the Company’s role as an early mover in defining the category. Interested parties may access a complimentary copy of the report here.

The rapid growth of AI-generated content, coordinated inauthentic activity, and sophisticated digital manipulation has transformed the online information environment. Organizations increasingly require advanced intelligence capabilities to determine whether digital activity is authentic, identify the sources driving narratives, and understand how information spreads. Gartner® has formally defined and assessed this market for the first time, naming Cyabra a Market Shaper in its inaugural Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors.

“Being recognized as a Market Shaper in the inaugural Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors marks an important milestone for Cyabra and for a category we have spent years helping to define”, said Cyabra Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy. “Organizations need to know not only what is being said online, but also who is driving it, how it is being amplified, and whether the signals they are seeing are authentic or manufactured. Narrative intelligence builds on the social listening tools teams already rely on, adding a deeper understanding of authenticity, influence, and coordinated behavior. It represents the next evolution of digital intelligence, helping organizations identify the signals they can actually trust. Cyabra was created to track and account for this shift, helping governments and enterprises distinguish organic discourse from coordinated manipulation and facilitating appropriate, evidence-based responses.”

Cyabra’s AI-powered digital trust platform analyzes actors, behaviors, and content across digital platforms to reveal coordinated influence activity, assess authenticity, map emerging narratives, and enable evidence-based mitigation. The Company supports public-sector, national security, enterprise, communications, and risk teams operating in environments where manipulated narratives can impact reputations, markets, public trust, commercial relationships, and stakeholder safety. Cyabra believes narrative intelligence is emerging as a cross-functional capability that can help bridge communications, cybersecurity, corporate risk, legal, investor relations, public affairs, and government response. From protecting brands and executives to identifying information operations and market-sensitive manipulation, the ability to understand narrative authenticity and coordinated amplification is critical to how organizations interpret and respond to the digital information environment.

“The rise of narrative intelligence is now a strategic conversation for public-sector leaders countering information operations, enterprise teams protecting brands and customers, investors assessing a newly forming market, and media organizations working to understand how AI-driven manipulation is changing the information environment,” said David Low, Cyabra’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We view this Gartner recognition as the start of a broader market education moment, not a one-day announcement. We will continue to lean into educating the market on why evidence of authenticity and coordination are fundamental decision-making signals in the digital domain.”

As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve, Cyabra believes demand for proactive narrative defense and authenticity verification will continue to grow across high-profile individuals, brands, enterprises, and other trust- and reputation-sensitive sectors. Cyabra continues to advance AI-driven capabilities designed to help organizations distinguish authentic engagement from manipulation and make decisions based on reliable digital intelligence.

Source: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, By Alfredo Ramirez IV, Apeksha Kaushik, Akif Khan, Amber Boyes, David Senf, 26 June 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its growth trajectory to establish Cyabra as the industry-defining authority in digital trust and authenticity, the benefits of the Company’s products and technology, the belief that the Company is uniquely positioned to lead the market’s technological changes, the belief that narrative intelligence is emerging as a cross-functional capability that can help bridge communications, cybersecurity, corporate risk, legal, investor relations, public affairs, and government response. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.