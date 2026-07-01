DigiCert Introduces Quantum Central to Help Organizations Prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography

Lehi, Utah, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced the preview of DigiCert Quantum Central, a new solution within the DigiCert ONE portfolio designed to help organizations take the first practical steps toward post-quantum cryptography (PQC) readiness.

DigiCert Quantum Central gives organizations a practical starting point for post-quantum readiness. The solution enables security and IT teams to discover cryptographic assets, identify systems that may be vulnerable to quantum threats, prioritize remediation efforts, create change requests, track progress, and develop a roadmap toward migration.

"Quantum readiness starts with visibility," said Kevin Hilscher, Senior Director of Product Management at DigiCert. "Organizations know the risk, but most don't know where their cryptography lives or how to begin migrating. DigiCert Quantum Central helps them inventory their cryptographic assets, prioritize action, and confidently prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography."

DigiCert Quantum Central is available as a free preview for organizations beginning their post-quantum cryptography (PQC) journey. The self-service solution enables security teams to:

Discover and inventory cryptographic assets

Identify and prioritize remediation efforts

Plan and track PQC migration activities with Jira integration

Measure quantum readiness and access PQC educational resources

Quantum Central is available to the public at http://www.digicert.com/quantum-central

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.