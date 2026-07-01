Q/C Technologies Relocates Headquarters to San Francisco in Proximity to World-Class Engineering Experts for Photonic Computing and Optical AI Inference Initiative

Builds integrated photonics lab to ramp research and development for proprietary optical processing unit

San Francisco, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C Technologies” or “the Company”) today announced that it has relocated its headquarters to San Francisco, California, as part of its plan to develop a proprietary optical processing unit (OPU) capable of overcoming the heightened performance and energy constraints of today’s artificial intelligence inference infrastructure. The Company has engaged Lumicity, a U.S. staffing agency specialized in innovative and emerging technologies, to recruit world-class optical, semiconductor and systems engineers.

“Consistent with our photonic computing initiative announced in April, we have moved our Company headquarters from New York City to San Francisco, California, in close proximity to major tech hubs and the world’s leading innovators in AI, photonics and computing,” said Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman. “We are well funded to acquire talent and advance this new program through our foundational set of milestones and longer-term objectives. This is an exciting new chapter for Q/C Technologies.”

“The relocation advances our recruiting opportunities as we build out a 4,800-square-foot integrated photonics lab where we will ramp research and development of our optical chip. We are recruiting and have already hired specialized engineers in the region who come from companies including IGP Photonics, Neurophos and IonQ,” said Q/C Technologies board member Chelsea Voss. “We are building a foundational base of knowledge and expertise to help address what many believe is the next bottleneck in AI— enabling faster, more efficient data movement for real-world applications. We believe that optical computing is the answer for next-gen AI.”

About Q/C Technologies, Inc.

Q/C Technologies believes the next leap in frontier computing is optical. The Company is pioneering next-generation optical computing solutions designed to harness the properties of light to perform complex computations naturally via interference. Overcoming key challenges posed by electronic GPUs, Q/C Technologies seeks to develop proprietary optical processing units with orders of magnitude faster clock speed and bandwidth and vastly improved energy efficiency relative to traditional computing architectures. qctechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Company nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would’’ and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the development, performance and scalability of its optical computing products and related technologies, unanticipated financial setbacks, the Company needing to pursue financing options that could adversely impact its liabilities due to adverse market conditions, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s listing standards; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; and the Company’s ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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