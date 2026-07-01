PopUp Bagels® Announces First Location in Alabama





BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels , the “Not Famous but Known®” bagel brand celebrated for its hot, whole bagels served straight from the oven, is bringing its signature experience to Alabama with its first location planned for Birmingham. The opening marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues its growth across the Southeast, with four locations planned to open across the state in Tuscaloosa, Mobile, and Huntsville.

PopUp Bagels offers a fresh take on a category long rooted in tradition, by focusing on one thing done exceptionally well. The brand serves bagels hot and whole from the oven designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear, creating a communal and distinctly unique bagel experience.

What began in founder Adam Goldberg's backyard in Connecticut in 2021 has quickly evolved into one of the most talked-about concepts in modern food culture. Through limited-edition schmear releases, creative collaborations, and a relentless focus on quality, PopUp Bagels has cultivated a passionate following and become known for its distinctive Grip, Rip and Dip® experience and approach to building community around great bagels.

"Bringing PopUp Bagels to Birmingham is an exciting step in our continued growth across the Southeast," said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. "The city’s momentum, vibrant culinary scene, and strong community spirit make it a natural fit for our brand. We’re eager to open our doors and become part of the daily routines and traditions that make Birmingham special."

The brand’s expansion into Alabama is being spearheaded by PB Alabama, whose vision for bringing PopUp Bagels to the state aligns closely with the company’s community-first approach. The partnership will focus on thoughtfully growing the brand throughout Alabama while fostering meaningful connections within each neighborhood it serves.

"What drew me to PopUp Bagels was how it turns something as simple as a bagel into an experience people genuinely look forward to sharing," said Alex Bishop, Operator of PB Alabama. "I Birmingham has the kind of energy that makes it the perfect place to put down roots and build locations to serve for years to come."

Each Alabama shop will offer walk-in ordering, advance pickup, and catering, while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: serving high-quality bagels hot from the oven and designed to be shared.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

ABOUT PB ALABAMA

Founded in 1991, Power Brands Hospitality Group (PBHG) is a premier owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands, including Super Chix, Cookie Fix, Grimaldi's, and more. PBHG's establishments are thoughtfully designed to deliver a welcoming atmosphere, exceptional quality, and family-friendly dining experiences at an affordable price. For inquiries about PopUp Bagels Birmingham, please contact Pubsummit@gmail.com.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg - madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd7bff0e-7e53-4370-a884-bfa12f767926