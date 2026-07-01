Divi Resorts Launches 4th of July All-Inclusive Flash Sale, Offering Up to 35% Off Caribbean Family Vacations

CHAPEL HILL, NC, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Independence Day, Divi Resorts is making it easier, and more affordable, for families to vacation together in the Caribbean. The renowned resort chain’s new 4th of July All-Inclusive Flash Sale rewards travelers with bigger discounts for every additional guest on their reservation, with savings of up to 35% off all-inclusive stays at beachfront resorts across Aruba, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix.

Available for booking July 1–7, 2026, for travel now through October 31, 2026, the flash sale is designed around a simple idea: the more family and friends who come along, the more everyone saves…and the more everyone has fun!

Discounts increase with group size:

2 Guests: Save 25% off an all-inclusive stay

3 Guests: Save 30% off an all-inclusive stay

4+ Guests: Save 35% off an all-inclusive stay

"Summer is when families finally get the chance to be together, and we wanted to remove the biggest obstacle standing in the way of that -- cost," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Whether it's grandparents joining the trip, cousins flying in from out of state, or a group of friends finally booking that trip they've talked about for years, this sale means the more loved ones you bring to the Caribbean, the more you save. Experience our beautiful beaches, pools, and restaurants this summer and fall for less.”

In addition to the tiered group savings, kids 12 and under stay at half the price on all-inclusive bookings, regardless of how many adults are on the reservation, making it simple for multigenerational families and larger groups to plan a getaway together without stretching the budget. With all meals included, that means more room in the budget for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exhilarating excursions, souvenirs, and more.

Travelers who prefer a room-only stay can also take advantage of the sale, with savings of up to 25% off room-only bookings at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort on Aruba and Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados.

With minimum stays of just four nights, the 4th of July All-Inclusive Flash Sale is available across Divi Resorts' portfolio of beachfront properties that offering all-inclusive dining, spacious accommodations, and the warm, family-friendly hospitality the brand has built over more than 50 years in the Caribbean.

Travelers can book now through July 7, 2026, at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free, U.S.) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). No promo code needed!

About Divi Resorts

With over 50 years of expertise, Divi Resorts is a trusted name in Caribbean hospitality, offering authentic, experience-driven vacations at properties across five islands: Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Known for flexibility, value, and warm service, Divi Resorts provides a range of options for couples, families, and groups seeking to relax, explore, and reconnect in some of the Caribbean's most beautiful destinations. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other guest-focused programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com.

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