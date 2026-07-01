Levoit Introduces Vital Pet Pro in Malaysia, Solving Pet Owners’ Biggest Air Purifier Hassle with Auto-Clean Technology





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit officially launched the Vital Pet Pro Smart Air Purifier in Malaysia, further expanding its Vital pet air care lineup.

As more pet owners seek efficient and low-maintenance air purification solutions, the Vital Pet Pro features new Auto-Clean Technology to reduce pre-filter maintenance and enhanced air sensing capabilities for more responsive air quality monitoring—addressing often overlooked indoor air concerns in pet households, from hidden pet hair accumulation and lingering odours to airborne particles that can affect overall air quality.

Reducing Maintenance for Pet Owners

At the centre of the Vital Pet Pro is its Auto-Clean Technology, reducing frequent manual cleaning. The built-in mechanism automatically removes trapped pet fur and dust from the pre-filter and collects it in a detachable tray, helping maintain airflow with minimal upkeep.





Enhanced Dual PM2.5 & TVOC Sensing

Not only PM2.5 sensing, the Vital Pet Pro also adds TVOC detection, enabling the purifier to respond to both fine particles and smell-related pollutants for more complete and responsive air purification.





Built for Everyday Pet Living

While the high-efficiency 3-stage HEPA filtration system captures pet dander, fine particles, and odours, the U-shaped air inlet improves intake efficiency for better capture of floating pet hair.





Real-Time Air Insights via VeSync App

Users can view real-time air quality, track trends, and control settings through the VeSync app. It also provides filter life updates and scheduling for easier maintenance planning.

Built-In Pet Safety Features

The unit includes a display lock to prevent accidental changes by pets or children, with a chew-resistant power cord for added durability and safety.

Debuting at Oh My Meow Expo with Exclusive Offers

The Levoit Vital Pet Pro will be showcased at the Oh My Meow Expo from 9–12 July 2026 at Atrium B, Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC), from 11am to 10pm daily.

Visitors can experience the product firsthand and enjoy an exclusive 12% launch discount.





About Levoit

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, fans, humidifiers, and other home appliances. In Malaysia, the brand is available at its flagship store in The Starling Mall , through its website , and via leading e-commerce platforms including Shopee .

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.sea@vesync.com

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