124 New Permanent Supportive Homes for Veterans Made Possible in Part by The Home Depot Foundation

San Francisco, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swords to Plowshares is proud to announce a $750,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to support the rehabilitation of 1035 Van Ness Avenue, a transformative housing development that will provide 124 permanent supportive homes for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Home Depot Foundation’s investment will help rehabilitate the property and transform a former senior care facility into a service-enriched permanent supportive housing community designed to meet the needs of veterans with histories of homelessness.

“Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has proudly invested more than $650 million in veteran causes, including permanent supportive housing for those who face homelessness,” said Erica Headlee, senior manager of the Foundation’s veteran housing national partnerships. “Swords to Plowshares does critical work to help house some of our most vulnerable veterans in San Francisco, and we’re honored to be part of this project that will provide housing and essential wraparound services for nearly 130 of our nation’s heroes.”

The $44 million project strengthens Swords to Plowshares’ position as San Francisco’s largest provider of affordable housing for veterans.

The housing development comes at a critical time. In California, veterans experiencing homelessness are increasingly older adults who require supportive services to remain stably housed and avoid costly institutional care or returns to homelessness. The typical housing resident at Swords to Plowshares is over age 55, living on less than $1,200 per month, and managing one or more service-related health conditions.

1035 Van Ness Ave will include:

124 permanently affordable residential units

Onsite case management and peer support services

Mental health counseling and healthcare navigation

Transportation assistance to healthcare appointments and grocery shopping

In-home cleaning support for aging and disabled veterans

Daily meals and community-building activities

Read more about the acquisition and development of 1035 Van Ness Ave: 1035 Van Ness Ave | New Housing Development Project for Veterans

“The Home Depot Foundation has been a pivotal partner in our mission to end veteran homelessness for more than a decade – from their first investment in 2012 to the award we’re announcing today,” says Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. “We know how transformative it can be when veterans have a stable place to live. Permanent housing unlocks the ability for veterans to reconnect with their community, invest in one's wellbeing, and most importantly regain a sense of dignity. This latest investment is a testament to a long-standing shared commitment, and its impact will be felt by veterans for years to come.”







About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-rooted nonprofit that provides wraparound support for veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each year, Swords to Plowshares supports approximately 3,000 veterans as they navigate the challenges of post-military life so that they can achieve health, housing, wellness, and stability. This nationally recognized veterans service organization also advocates for the rights of veterans through community education and partnerships with local, state, and federal changemakers. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares and discover how you can help by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.