Invest529 Launches “Save $100, Get $100” Promotion for Virginia’s Tuition Track Portfolio

Richmond, Virginia, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest529 is helping Virginia families stay ahead of rising college costs with its “Save $100, Get $100” promotion, running from July 1 to July 12, 2026. The promotion offers a $100 bonus to new or existing Invest529 account owners who contribute at least $100 to a Tuition Track Portfolio account and establish a recurring contribution.

College tuition has grown an average of nearly 5% annually for more than a decade, creating a challenge for families to keep their savings on pace with rising costs. The Tuition Track Portfolio, available exclusively to Virginia residents, is designed to shield families from market volatility and help them lock in future tuition rates.

Why families choose the Tuition Track

Flexible for any school, anywhere: Although Tuition Track aligns with Virginia public tuition, and is only available for Virginia families, your savings can be used at any eligible school nationwide

No fees. No surprises: Unlike other Invest529 portfolios, there are no asset-based fees assessed on funds saved in the Tuition Track Portfolio.

Ideal for stability-minded families: It’s built for families who prefer clarity and consistency in their savings strategy.

“Save $100, Get $100” Promotion Details:

Dates: July 1 – July 12, 2026

July 1 – July 12, 2026 Eligibility: Contribute at least $100 to a Tuition Track Portfolio account and activate recurring contributions

Contribute at least $100 to a Tuition Track Portfolio account and activate recurring contributions Reward: A $100 bonus deposited to the same account

A $100 bonus deposited to the same account Limit: One bonus per unique account owner and beneficiary combination

Participation is open to both new and existing account owners. Contributions can be made over time, as long as the total reaches $100 by the July 12 deadline.

Visit Invest529.com to read the full terms and conditions and participate in the “Save $100, Get $100” offer.

About Invest529℠:

Invest529 makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $132.7 billion in assets under management and nearly 3.2 million accounts as of May 31, 2026, Invest529 is one of the fastest growing 529 programs in the country. Invest529 offers more than 20 portfolio options for individuals to choose from. For more information on Invest529’s higher education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888- 567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. Invest529 is offered exclusively by Commonwealth Savers Plan, home of the nation’s largest college savings plan. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

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