ASSP Appoints Monique Parker, CSP, as New President

PARK RIDGE, Illinois, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monique Parker, CSP, chief sustainability officer at Elevra Lithium, today began serving as the 111th president of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and chair of the ASSP Foundation, the Society’s charitable arm. Parker will serve a one-year term and succeeds Linda Tapp, CSP, ALCM, CPTD, president of SafetyFUNdamentals.

Parker brings more than 20 years of environmental health and safety (EHS) experience across a range of industries, including textiles, chemical manufacturing, building materials and food production. In her current role at Elevra Lithium, she oversees enterprise risk management, occupational EHS, community engagement, U.S. operations, permitting and sustainability strategy.

An ASSP member for more than two decades, Parker has been an active leader and advocate within several common interest groups, including Women in Safety Excellence (WISE), Blacks in Safety Excellence (BISE), Hispanic Safety Professionals and more. She also is a member of ASSP’s Consultants; Environmental; Management; Manufacturing; Oil, Gas, Mining and Mineral Resources; Risk Management; and Training and Communications practice specialties. She has served on the ASSP Board of Directors since 2024.

“It has been an honor to serve as ASSP president over the past year,” says Tapp. “In this role, we are entrusted with advancing the safety profession and strengthening its impact on workers around the world. I am pleased to pass the reins to my colleague and dear friend, Monique Parker, a respected leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to protecting people, fostering innovation and driving meaningful change. I am confident that Monique’s vision, leadership and commitment to excellence will help elevate our profession and inspire the next generation of safety professionals worldwide.”

Parker plans to focus her presidency on workforce development to help the profession level up and move forward together. She also commits to advancing ASSP’s strategic priorities to move safety beyond compliance, reduce serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs), and bridge the gap between safety standards and real-world implementation through its Standards-Based User Groups (SBUGs).

Parker earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tennessee Tech University and resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Learn more about the ASSP Board of Directors.

About ASSP – Working together for a safer, stronger future

Since 1911, the American Society of Safety Professionals has helped occupational safety and health professionals protect people, property and the environment. The nonprofit society is based in Chicago’s suburbs. Its global membership of more than 35,000 professionals develops safety and health management systems that prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession by providing member communities, serving as a trusted advisor, and elevating safety through workforce development. Its flagship journal, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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