UAB and ASSP Launch Applied AI for EHS Certificate for Safety Professionals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) are launching an Applied AI for EHS Certificate, a new professional education offering designed for environmental health and safety (EHS) professionals navigating the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI) in workplace safety.

The program builds core competencies in AI literacy, technology and tool evaluation, and the design of AI-enabled solutions. With a systems-level focus, participants will learn to identify where and how AI drives value across safety programs — linking safety back to management systems and industry standards.

Participants will also explore key principles of AI governance and responsible use in workplace safety, including how AI can enhance hazard identification, improve risk visibility, streamline reporting and support data-driven decision-making.

The certificate is a first-of-its-kind academic and industry partnership led by instructors Marla Corson, PhD, CSP, and Nia Jetter, who bring a distinctive combination of executive safety leadership, operational implementation and advanced technical depth in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomy and intelligent systems. Together, they have delivered large-scale safety improvements in corporate America and now teach AI and Safety together at UAB.

“AI plays a critical role in helping safety professionals enhance workplace safety,” says Linda Tapp, CSP, ALCM, CPTD, ASSP president and ASSP Foundation chair. “Early adopters will help shape how AI is applied across the EHS profession, which is why we’re excited to introduce the Applied AI for EHS Certificate to our suite of professional certificate programs.”

“This certificate represents an important opportunity for UAB to lead in an area of growing relevance to both industry and workforce development,” says Donald Burke, PhD, graduate program director and associate professor, UAB. “Safety professionals need more than awareness of AI. They need practical guidance, sound judgment and the ability to apply these technologies responsibly.”

“AI itself is not new, but its growth, accessibility and influence are accelerating rapidly. I believe this is a defining moment for safety professionals to move to the forefront — to lead, influence, simplify their work, and take greater control of how AI is used to support people and improve organizations,” says Marla D. Corson, PhD, CSP, founder and president of Corson Consulting & Speaking, LLC and adjunct professor, UAB. “This program is designed to help EHS leaders build the confidence, judgment and practical capability to evaluate, govern and apply AI responsibly so they can create meaningful impact across their organizations and for the people they are responsible to protect.”

“AI is already shaping the tools and systems professionals encounter across industries,” adds Nia Jetter, senior principal technologist/engineer in Robotics AI at Amazon. “Helping safety leaders understand how to evaluate, model and responsibly apply these technologies is critical if organizations want to realize the benefits of AI while maintaining trust, oversight and operational integrity.”

The Applied AI for EHS Certificate is part of a broader effort to position UAB and ASSP at the forefront of responsible AI education for the safety profession. It reflects a growing demand for practical, high-quality learning experiences that help professionals navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI in real workplace settings.

The inaugural cohort will begin on June 22, 2026, with additional cohorts for August 31, 2026 and January 25, 2027. Each eight-week cohort includes live, online class sessions and applied labs, with enrollment limited to 40 students. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive an ASSP certificate and digital badge.

To learn more, visit the ASSP website.

About UAB

Known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a part of the University of Alabama System, is an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center with more than $866 million in annual research expenditures and an economic impact on the state exceeding $12.1 billion a year. UAB is Alabama’s largest employer, with more than 35,000 employees, and was named Forbes’ No. 1 Large Employer in the United States in 2021. UAB serves nearly 21,000 students offering more than 180-degree programs in 10 schools and two colleges. The four pillars of UAB’s mission are education; research, innovation and economic development; community engagement; and patient care. Learn more at www.uab.edu.

About ASSP – Working together for a safer, stronger future

Since 1911, the American Society of Safety Professionals has helped occupational safety and health professionals protect people, property and the environment. The nonprofit society is based in Chicago’s suburbs. Its global membership of more than 35,000 professionals develops safety and health management systems that prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession by providing member communities, serving as a trusted advisor, and elevating safety through workforce development. Its flagship journal, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.