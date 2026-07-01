XYPN SAPPHIRE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AS PLATFORM SURPASSES $1 BILLION IN ASSETS

BOZEMAN. Mont., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYPN Sapphire, the integrated RIA platform built for independent financial advisors, today announced the expansion of its leadership team as it surpasses $1 billion in assets under management and advisement and continues to scale its support for advisors nationwide.

Today, Sapphire supports 56 advisors serving over 800 client households nationwide, reflecting the growing client demand for independent, fee-only financial planning and wealth management.

The achievement comes amid substantial expansion across the Sapphire platform, including continued advisor adoption, increased operational capabilities, and investment in technology, service, compliance, and portfolio management infrastructure.

"While crossing the $1 billion-dollar threshold is an exciting milestone, what we're most proud of is the team we've built and the value we're creating for our members," said Alan Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of XYPN. "The growth of the advisors and clients we serve demonstrates the increasing demand for comprehensive financial planning delivered through an independent model. Sapphire's growth reflects our commitment to helping advisors build enduring firms while maintaining the independence and client focus that defines the fiduciary model.”

To support its next phase of growth, XYPN Sapphire recently welcomed Andrea Istwan as Director of Advisor Experience. Istwan brings more than two decades of wealth management and wealth-tech experience, including leadership roles at Envestnet and Northern Trust, where she helped design and scale advisor and client experience initiatives. In her role, she will lead Sapphire's service and transition teams while helping shape the advisor experience from onboarding through ongoing support.

"The momentum Sapphire has built is the result of thoughtful execution across every area of the business," said Istwan. “What excites me is not just where the platform is today, but the foundation that's been built for the future. By investing in talented leaders and scalable infrastructure, Sapphire is well positioned to continue evolving alongside the needs of independent advisors."

Istwan joins an experienced leadership team that has expanded significantly over the past year, reflecting Sapphire's commitment to building institutional-quality capabilities while maintaining an advisor-first culture.

This team includes:

Andrew Almeida, Director of Investment Services, who led the transition of Sapphire's investment platform from an outsourced model to a fully in-house investment office while helping support more than 250% growth in platform assets and expanding advisor access to institutional investment expertise.

who led the transition of Sapphire's investment platform from an outsourced model to a fully in-house investment office while helping support more than 250% growth in platform assets and expanding advisor access to institutional investment expertise. Bradley "Buddy" Griffiths, Chief Compliance Officer, who has helped scale the firm's compliance infrastructure during a period of rapid expansion while reducing advisor onboarding times and creating operational efficiencies that support advisor growth.

who has helped scale the firm's compliance infrastructure during a period of rapid expansion while reducing advisor onboarding times and creating operational efficiencies that support advisor growth. Aimee Arnaud, Director of Growth, who previously built and modernized XYPN Emerald's sales function, helping to recruit nearly 500 new advisors annually before transitioning to Sapphire to focus on accelerating growth and advisor adoption across the platform.

Together, the expanded leadership team reflects Sapphire's broader strategy of combining deep expertise across investments, compliance, advisor experience, operations, and business development to create a comprehensive platform for independent advisors. Over the past several years, the team at Sapphire has continued to invest in the infrastructure, technology, and talent necessary to support advisor growth at scale.

Sapphire's growth has been achieved without outside funding, reflecting the firm's focus on building a sustainable platform aligned with the long-term interests of the advisors and clients it serves.

About XYPN Sapphire

XYPN Sapphire is a comprehensive RIA platform designed to help independent financial advisors launch, operate, and scale successful advisory firms. Through integrated support across investments, compliance, operations, and advisor experience,Sapphire empowers advisors to focus on serving clients while building enduring businesses. As part of the XYPN ecosystem, Sapphire supports advisors seeking greater independence, scalability, and long-term growth.