CALL FOR ENTRIES - XYPN LIVE 2026 AdviceTech Competition

BOZEMAN, MT, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 12th annual XYPN LIVE —the industry's leading conference for fee-only financial advisors — is scheduled to take place September 29 through October 1 in San Diego, CA. XYPN is now accepting submissions for AdviceTech, its annual showcase of innovative technology and solutions designed to help financial advisors streamline operations, enhance the client experience, and grow their firms. Finalists will have the opportunity to present their technology live at XYPN LIVE before an audience of more than 1,000 fee-only advisors, industry leaders, and technology partners, showcasing tools that help "advicers" build more efficient, profitable, and impactful practices.

Every year, XYPN spotlights the technology and solutions shaping the future of independent financial advice through AdviceTech at XYPN LIVE. This year's theme, "Tools for the Modern Advicer," celebrates platforms that empower advisors to work efficiently, deepen client relationships, and build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

Criteria for Entry:

Technology designed for financial advisors who deliver advice as a service

Applicants must meet one or more of the following requirements: Be an existing company with a new offering, substantively different from its existing solutions, that is independently priced Have less than $1 million in annual revenue Launched in the last 12 months



Updated Submission Deadline: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Is there a new technology you'd like to see recognized as a game changer for real financial planners? Share this application with them and encourage them to compete in this year's XYPN LIVE AdviceTech Competition for bragging rights and more!

Selection Process: Finalists will present their technology on the Expo Stage at XYPN LIVE on Wednesday, September 30, judged by a committee including XYPN's Director of Partnerships, Dave Bowman, CFP®, along with industry experts and influencers. Awards include "Best in Show," selected by the judging panel, and "Advicer's Choice," selected by conference attendees.

Previous Winners include industry-leading platforms such as Snappy Kraken (2016), Vestwell (2017), Mineral Interactive (2018), Holistiplan (2019), IncomeLab (2022 & 2023), CurrentClient (2024), and WaterLily (2025).

Awards for Finalists:

An invitation to showcase with a seven-minute demo to the XYPN LIVE audience and panel of AdviceTech industry influencers

Two complimentary Exhibit Hall passes for XYPN LIVE 2026

Discounted XYPN LIVE 2026 booth space

Advance promotion by XYPN through multiple channels including social media

Shared blog feature on XYPlanningNetwork.com

Promotion through XYPN channels

Winners Receive:

Best in Show: Free exhibitor booth at XYPN LIVE 2027, coaching calls with the AdviceTech Competition judges, exposure to industry-leading judges, promotion via XYPN channels, and, of course, bragging rights.

Free exhibitor booth at XYPN LIVE 2027, coaching calls with the AdviceTech Competition judges, exposure to industry-leading judges, promotion via XYPN channels, and, of course, bragging rights. Advicer's Choice: Free webinar with XYPN's Network of 2,200+ members and promotion via XYPN channels

To nominate your company, please complete and submit entries in the online form by July 16, 2026.

All questions on the submission process or the awards program may be directed to david.bowman@xyplanningnetwork.com.

Submit Your Application

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About XYPN

XYPN is the leading business support platform for independent, fee-only financial planners who serve next-generation clients through innovative, accessible business models. Founded on the belief that high-quality financial advice should be available to people at all life stages, not just those with significant assets, XYPN has grown to support more than 2,000 advisory firms and 2,200 members, scaling consistently year over year while maintaining its commitment to advisor independence and fiduciary-first principles.

Members benefit from a fully integrated ecosystem that includes compliance support, technology solutions, education, coaching, and a vibrant peer network. XYPN champions modern fee-for-service, subscription, and planning fee models, empowering advisors to build profitable, client-aligned businesses without product sales or commissions.