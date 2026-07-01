Decadent Sticky Rice Recipes for Dessert

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Although many people associate rice with savory dishes, this staple grain can actually level up your dessert game too. Cultures from around the world have invented a variety of creative ways to turn the sticky rice in your pantry into treats you can whip up when you’re on the prowl for something sweet.

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Sticky rice, also known as sweet rice, is a specific type of short- or medium-grain rice that, as the name implies, becomes sticky when cooked. With Success Boil-in-Bag Sticky Rice, it’s simple to make sweet, soft, perfectly cooked rice for desserts without extra steps, equipment or hassle. In only 12 minutes, you’ll have an ideal base to use for your favorite recipes.

A rice-based take on a quintessential British dessert, this Sticky Toffee Pudding is decadent and full of mouthwatering flavor. With the rich sweetness of brown sugar and vanilla imbued in every bite, it’s a warm, comforting dessert you might find yourself craving on a rainy day or cold night. Take it to the next level by adding caramelized banana and toasted coconut toppings.

For a more refreshing, summery option, transport your kitchen to the tropics with this Thai-inspired Sticky Rice with Mango and Coconut. Creamy coconut-infused rice contrasts with juicy ripe mango slices, nutty black sesame seeds and cooling mint-leaf garnishes for a fun, fresh blend of textures and flavors that might have you picturing palm trees. If you’re not a mango fan, feel free to swap in a different tropical fruit of your choice.

The versatility of rice makes it an excellent mainstay to keep on hand in your kitchen, adding ease and flexibility to your daily meal routine. For more ideas on how to use rice for dessert – or for breakfast, lunch and dinner – visit SuccessRice.com .

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2-4

1 bag Success Sticky Rice 3/4 cup milk 2 tablespoons brown sugar 3/8 teaspoon salt, divided 1 stick unsalted butter 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup heavy cream 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract toasted coconut, for garnish Caramelized Banana: 1

tablespoon butter

1

tablespoon brown sugar

1

banana, sliced into coins

1/4

teaspoon vanilla extract



Prepare rice according to package directions.

Remove rice from bag. Return to pot and stir in milk, brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Simmer 5 minutes.

In small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in sugar 2 minutes, or until dissolved. Whisk in cream and bring to simmer. Cook 5 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and remaining salt.

To make caramelized banana: In medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar until syrupy. Add banana coins in single layer and cook 2 minutes per side until golden brown. Drizzle vanilla on top.

Add rice to bowl. Pour toffee sauce on top. Garnish with caramelized bananas and coconut. Serve warm or chilled.

Sticky Rice with Mango and Coconut

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Servings: 2-4

1 bag Success Sticky Rice 1 1/2 cups water 1 1/4 cups coconut milk, divided 3 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided 2 mangoes, sliced 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Prepare rice according to package directions using 1 1/2 cups water, 1 cup coconut milk and 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar rather than 4 cups water.

In separate small saucepan over medium heat, bring remaining coconut milk and brown sugar to boil. Cook, stirring often, 8-10 minutes, or until thickened and syrupy.

Divide rice among four serving bowls. Arrange mango slices over top; drizzle with coconut milk syrup. Garnish with black sesame seeds and mint.

Substitution: Use pineapple, guava or papaya for mango, if desired.

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