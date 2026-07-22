Beyond Protein: 2 Nutrients Your Plate Might Be Missing 

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Everyone is talking about protein these days whether watching their weight or managing a disease like type 2 diabetes. However, fiber and healthy fats are nutrients many people are overlooking. The latest reports show most Americans already meet or exceed recommendations for protein while nearly all (about 95%) do not eat enough fiber, and many people consume too much saturated fat versus unsaturated fat, according to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. Prioritizing ways to get more fiber and healthy fats on your plate could be key to managing weight and type 2 diabetes goals this summer.

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One food that makes it easier to invest in your health, according to nutrition experts: avocados.

A growing body of research and materials from Avocados – Love One Today, a science-based resource, suggests fresh avocados offer weight management benefits, help with type 2 diabetes management and are good for blood sugar management.

According to a study* of more than 27,000 adults published in the journal “Internal Medicine Review,” people who ate just over half of an avocado per day weighed 7.5 pounds less, had smaller waist sizes and tended to have healthier overall eating habits, including higher intakes of fiber and healthy fats, compared to people who didn’t eat avocados. Among the list of benefits, this delicious and healthy fruit uniquely contains fiber and healthy fats in each nutrient-dense bite which slows digestion, helping you feel satisfied and fuller longer which can help you consume fewer calories overall. In fact, if you’re using a GLP-1, avocados are one of the foods to add to your menu to make small meals feel more filling and satisfying while supporting nutrient needs.

Scientists also recently took a second look at the largest study* about avocado consumption to-date involving close to 1,000 adults, per the journal “Current Developments in Nutrition,” and found that consistently eating one avocado every day for six months (no other diet changes required) significantly reduced dietary glycemic load (GL) by nearly 14 points, a metric that evaluates how what you are eating is affecting your blood sugar levels. GL may be an important consideration in the management of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. By slowing digestion, fiber and healthy fats also support stable blood sugar levels.

There are many ways to enjoy avocados, including chopped, sliced, mashed, blended, in baked goods or even frozen. Avocados add flavor, variety and nutrition across the day.

Try these recipes for Avocado and Blueberry Chia Pudding, Avocado Breakfast Bowl with Leafy Greens for your next breakfast or snack.

*Remember: Small, consistent food choices can add up over time. Research suggests regularly eating avocados may support weight management and blood sugar targets while providing the fiber and healthy fats that many Americans are overlooking. These studies were supported by the Avocado Nutrition Center. While these findings are encouraging, the studies highlighted show an association, not cause and effect, and thus more research is needed to confirm these findings in other populations.

To explore evidence-based avocado nutrition information, along with practical tips and easy recipes, visit Avocados – Love One Today, a leading resource for avocado nutrition information.

Avocado and Blueberry Chia Pudding

1 1/2 cups plain, unsweetened soy milk (or milk of choice) 1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted and peeled 3/4 cup frozen blueberries 1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla Greek yogurt 1 tablespoon maple syrup 1/3 cup chia seeds

To Serve:

1/3 cup granola 1/3 cup fresh blueberries 1 kiwi, chopped 1/2 fresh, ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped

In blender, puree soy milk, avocado, blueberries, yogurt and maple syrup until smooth. Pour mixture into storage container or bowl and add chia seeds. Whisk well to combine. Cover with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight, until thickened.

To serve, divide into bowls and top with granola, fresh blueberries, kiwi and avocado.

Notes: Use any milk (dairy or non-dairy) that you prefer in pudding. Use fresh blueberries or conventional frozen blueberries. Other topping options include: nuts, seeds, hemp hearts, sliced banana or strawberries, or nut butter.

Avocado Breakfast Bowl with Leafy Greens

Bowl: 1 medium sweet potato, chopped (about 1 3/4 cup) nonstick cooking spray 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup quinoa 1 cup water, plus additional for boiling eggs, divided 2 eggs 2 cups arugula 1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped 1/4 cup pickled red onions

Avocado Tahini Dressing:

1/2 large avocado 1/4 cup tahini 1 lemon, juice only (2 tablespoons) 3/4 cup water 1 tablespoon fresh chives salt, to taste pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 F. Add chopped sweet potato to baking sheet. Spray with cooking oil then add smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt. Toss to coat in spices. Bake 22-25 minutes, or until tender.

In medium saucepan, add quinoa and water. Bring to simmer and cover, cooking 12-15 minutes, or until quinoa is tender and fluffy.

Fill small saucepan with water and bring to boil. Use slotted spoon to lower eggs into water. Cook 8 minutes then transfer eggs to bowl of ice water to cool before peeling.

To make dressing: In small blender, puree avocado, tahini, lemon juice, water and fresh chives until smooth. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed, to thin until pourable. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Assemble bowls, each with 1/2 sweet potato, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 egg, 1 cup arugula, 1/2 avocado, 2 tablespoons pickled red onion and 3 tablespoons dressing. Reserve remaining dressing in refrigerator.

Heart-Healthy Frozen Avocado Banana Paleta





1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced 4 cups orange juice 2 medium bananas, peeled and sliced 1 tablespoon lime juice 8 paper cups (5 ounces) 8 wooden craft sticks

In blender, blend avocado, orange juice, bananas and lime juice on high until smooth. Divide into paper cups. Cover cups with aluminum foil. Insert one stick through center of each foil. Freeze 4 hours until firm.

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