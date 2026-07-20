The Power of Curiosity: Building More Engaged Learners

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Young children are naturally curious. They ask endless questions, investigate their surroundings and constantly test how the world works. While that curiosity can leave parents feeling exhausted or overwhelmed, it’s one of the most important drivers of early learning and development.





Curiosity helps children build confidence, develop critical thinking skills and become more engaged learners. Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, and Mary-Alice Moore, president of Highlights for Children, share why curiosity matters and how parents can nurture it.

Why Curiosity Matters

Curiosity is the engine that drives learning for young children. When they are interested in a topic, they become more motivated to explore, ask questions and seek solutions. That process strengthens important skills such as attention, working memory, flexible thinking and problem-solving. It also helps develop confidence.

For young learners, confidence does not come from always knowing the answer; it comes from believing they can find it. Children who are encouraged to explore their interests and investigate new ideas learn that questions are valuable and discovery is rewarding. These experiences lay the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

Curiosity Evolves as Children Grow

Curiosity looks different at each stage of development. For infants, it’s largely sensory. They learn by touching, tasting, listening and observing people and objects around them.

Toddlers often express curiosity through movement and repetition. Climbing, stacking, dumping, filling and repeating the same activity helps them understand how things work and builds their sense of control.

Preschoolers and kindergarteners become natural investigators. Their frequent “why” and “how” questions reflect a growing desire to understand relationships, solve problems and make sense of new experiences and the world around them.

As children grow, the role of adults evolves as well. Parents move from primarily protecting and guiding children to fostering environments that encourage exploration and independent thinking.

Follow Your Child’s Interests

One of the most effective ways to nurture curiosity is to pay attention to what naturally captures your child’s attention. Whether they’re fascinated by vehicles, animals or building structures, those interests can become powerful learning opportunities. When children are engaged in topics they enjoy, attention and persistence often develop organically.

Consider what causes your child to lose track of time. Those interests provide important clues about what motivates and excites them. Rather than rushing to provide answers, encourage deeper thinking by asking open-ended questions that invite them to explore their own ideas and observations.

Parents Don’t Need All the Answers

Many parents feel pressure to have answers for every question their child asks. In reality, one of the best responses is often “I don’t know. Let’s find out together.”

This models curiosity and shows your child that learning continues throughout life. It also transforms questions into shared experiences and opportunities for discovery. Encourage your child to remain engaged and curious using simple phrases such as:

“That’s an interesting question.”

“What do you think?”

“Let’s investigate.”



If you’re unable to respond immediately, it’s important to acknowledge the question and return to it later. Following up communicates your child’s ideas and questions are valuable.

Setting Boundaries

Curiosity should be encouraged, but safe boundaries remain essential. When children become interested in something unsafe, simply saying “no” may stop the behavior, but it does little to support learning. Instead, explain why something is unsafe and redirect curiosity toward an appropriate alternative.

For example, if your child wants to explore knives, explain knives can hurt people then offer safe cooking tools or supervised kitchen activities to investigate instead.

Using Technology

Technology can play a positive role in nurturing curiosity when it’s used to extend real-world experiences rather than replace them.

After spotting a ladybug at the park, for example, a child might use videos or age-appropriate digital resources to learn more about insects. The real-world encounter sparks curiosity and technology helps deepen learning.

By listening, encouraging exploration and demonstrating curiosity yourself, you can help your child develop skills that extend far beyond the early years. For more parenting guidance, visit the Parent Resource Center at GoddardSchool.com. Visit Highlights.com for magazines, books and resources for parents and educators.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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