How Invasive Pests Spread and How You Can Help Stop Them

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Invasive pests can hide in places you’d never expect, and once they spread, they can destroy the trees, plants and food people rely on every day. These pests pose a serious threat to agriculture, forests, ecosystems and the food supply. Many invasive species cannot travel far on their own; instead people unknowingly move them from place to place.

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According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, invasive pests hitchhike on everyday items such as plants, produce, firewood, vehicles and outdoor equipment. That makes many common activities – from traveling and online shopping to camping and gardening – potential “pathways” for invasive pests to move and reach new areas. Understanding these pathways is the first step to stopping pests before they spread.

Traveling Abroad

When you travel abroad and return from another country, the agricultural items you bring back can introduce new invasive pests into the U.S. and threaten crops or trees that have no natural defenses against them. Even harmless-looking fruit, seed packets or souvenirs made with plant materials can carry pests such as fruit flies and diseases like citrus canker. That’s why it’s critical travelers declare food, plants and other agricultural products when entering the country from abroad.

Shopping Online

Just because you can order seeds and plants from sellers around the world, it doesn’t mean those items are legal or safe to import. In fact, some invasive snails and plant diseases have entered the U.S. this way. Many agricultural products from overseas require permits, inspections or special paperwork before they can enter the country. Buyers should check where an item ships from, learn the import requirements before purchasing and make sure sellers follow all labeling and shipping rules.

Partaking in Outdoor Activities

When you spend time outdoors hiking, camping, hunting or fishing, you could inadvertently spread invasive species. For example, transporting firewood from one location to another can spread tree-killing insects, such as the emerald ash borer, which can live inside the wood and emerge later in a new area. The safest choice is to buy or use firewood where you burn it. Additionally, clean all outdoor clothing, gear, equipment and vehicles before leaving an area.

Moving Outdoor Equipment

When you move to a new home, your move can create another opportunity for invasive insects to travel. Before relocating patio furniture, grills, trailers or lawn equipment, inspect and clean them carefully. Look for insects, plant debris and egg masses like spotted lanternfly egg masses, which can blend into outdoor surfaces and look like smears of mud or clumps of dirt. A few minutes of checking and cleaning before you move can help prevent pests from invading your new neighborhood.

Invasive pests cost the U.S. billions of dollars every year and damage forests, farms, parks and backyards. Stopping invasive pests starts with simple steps anyone can take: checking what you pack, clean, move and buy. When everyone does their part, fewer pests spread and communities stay healthier and more resilient.

Visit aphis.usd a . g ov/hungrypests to learn more about how invasive pests spread and the simple steps you can take to help stop them and protect America’s agriculture and natural resources.

Invasive Pest Protection Checklist

Declare all food, plants and agricultural items when returning from another country.

When ordering items online, check where the products ship from and verify U.S. import rules before buying.

If you’re camping, buy firewood where you plan to burn it. Clean clothing, gear and vehicles before leaving.

Before moving to a new home, inspect outdoor furniture and equipment, looking closely for egg masses or insects.

Content courtesy of USDA.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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