NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Consumers today are looking for foods that do more than simply taste good; they want foods that deliver nutrition in every bite. As conversations around nutrient-dense eating continue to grow, fresh fruit has become one of the simplest ways to add naturally occurring vitamins and minerals to everyday routines.

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Kiwifruit is a standout example. According to the International Fresh Produce Association, kiwifruit climbed to No. 14 among the nation’s top-selling fresh fruits with household purchasing increasing 20%. What’s more, it’s now the fastest-growing fruit in the fruit bowl as more shoppers discover its unique combination of exceptional nutrition and naturally sweet flavor.

That success story has been more than a century in the making.

From Ancient Origins to Modern Favorite

Although many people associate kiwifruit with New Zealand, its story began in China’s Yangtze River Valley. In 1904, New Zealand educator Isabel Fraser returned home from China with green kiwifruit seeds, which she passed along to horticulturist Alexander Allison. Over the following decades, growers cultivated and refined the fruit, helping establish New Zealand as the world’s leading kiwifruit producer.

By the 1990s, years of natural breeding and cross-pollination led to the development of the first commercially successful yellow-fleshed kiwifruit, offering consumers a sweeter flavor and vibrant golden flesh. When a devastating vine disease threatened orchards worldwide in 2010, continued breeding innovation led to the development of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit – a resilient variety with smooth skin, juicy golden flesh and a tropical-sweet flavor that helped revitalize the category.

Jam-Packed With Nutrition

Today, kiwifruit is recognized as one of the most nutrient-dense fruits available, making it an easy choice for people looking to get more nutritional value from the foods they eat. They provide more than 10 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including vitamin C to contribute to the normal function of the immune system, folate to support healthy cell growth and development and vitamin E to help protect cells from everyday damage.

“When people think about eating healthier, they often assume it has to be complicated,” registered dietitian Nisha Melvani said. “I encourage people to start with simple, whole foods that naturally deliver a variety of nutrients. Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit is an easy choice because it provides more than 10 vitamins and minerals, including 100% of your daily vitamin C needs, in one delicious fruit that fits seamlessly into breakfast, snacks or even dessert.”

From Orchard to Everyday Favorite

As more consumers embrace whole foods over complicated nutrition trends, kiwis are finding their way into everyday routines – and pop culture. Creators including Emma Chamberlain and musician Josh Conway have highlighted the fruit as part of their daily snacking habits, while “Good Housekeeping” featured golden kiwifruit in its 2025 Best Produce Snacks of the Year, highlighting its naturally sweet flavor, juicy texture and broad appeal.

Whether enjoyed on its own, added to smoothies, layered onto yogurt or incorporated into savory dishes, kiwifruit offers a simple, delicious way to enjoy more nutrition throughout the day. One easy place to start is this Nut Butter and Kiwifruit Toast, which combines wholesome ingredients with the sweet tropical flavor of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit for a satisfying breakfast, snack or light meal.

Discover more fresh recipes, nutrition insights and delicious ways to enjoy kiwifruit at Zespri.com and see why one of today’s fastest-growing fruits is earning a permanent place in more fruit bowls.

Nut Butter and Kiwifruit Toast

Nut Butter:

1 cup roasted nuts (almonds, cashews, hazelnuts or pecans) sunflower oil 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon seeds (chia, sunflower or hemp) 2 slices sprouted grain bread, toasted 1 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit, sliced

To make nut butter: In food processor, blend nuts at high speed until finely ground. Scrape sides of blender. Add few drizzles of sunflower oil, salt and seeds; blend until creamy. Transfer to jar and store up to 1 week in refrigerator.

Spread nut butter onto toasted bread and top with slices of kiwi.

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