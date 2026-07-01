COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF JULY 29, 2026

CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 1, 2026 - Soitec (Euronext Paris) reminds its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time), at the Auditorium of the VERSO Conference Center, located at 52, rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris, France.

The preliminary meeting notice, serving as a convening notice, provided for by Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, which includes the agenda and draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders' vote at this General Meeting, as well as the information on how to participate in and vote at the General Meeting, was published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)) on June 22, 2026, bulletin No. 74.

The convening notice for this General Meeting will be published in the French legal gazette “Les Affiches de Grenoble et du Dauphiné” on July 10, 2026.

All the documents relating to this General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com ) , under the section Investors – Shareholders & Analysts – Shareholders’ General Meetings – 2026 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions in force.

These documents may also be consulted at the Company's registered office, from the Corporate and Securities Law department, located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines, Chemin des Franques, 38190 Bernin, France.

In accordance with Article R. 225-76 of the French Commercial Code, only the single voting form will be sent to shareholders by post. All other preparatory documents may be consulted and downloaded via the website indicated above.

In accordance with article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder may also obtain the documents provided for in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, upon written request submitted no later than five days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. no later than Friday, July 24, 2026, unless these documents have already been published on the Company's website.

Indeed, in accordance with the new provisions of Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code in force, the Company reserves the right to respond to a request for the delivery of documents and information by directing shareholders to its website.

Therefore, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2026 General Meeting on the Company's website, to access all up-to-date information regarding the General Meeting and its organization.

Any request for documents and information shall be sent to the Company's registered office by post, for the attention of the General Secretary, "AGM July 29, 2026", Parc Technologique des Fontaines, Chemin des Franques, 38190 Bernin, France, or by email to the following address: shareholders-gm@soitec.com.

Requests from bearer shareholders must be accompanied by a certificate of shareholding delivered by their financial intermediary.

This General Meeting will be broadcast in full and live on the Company’s website, and will subsequently remain available for replay.

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About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

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Media Relations: media@soitec.com

Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

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