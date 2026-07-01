The Wonderful Company Opens Application Window for $1 Million in Central Valley Community Grants 

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the most philanthropic companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that its $1 million Wonderful Central Valley Community Grants application period is officially open. For more than a decade, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, along with their foundations (Wonderful), have awarded more than $10 million in grants to more than 172 nonprofits and 175 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.

Building on Wonderful’s long-standing commitment to supporting local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley, these grants directly support transformative initiatives focused on youth enrichment and education, community health, arts, park access and sustainability, economic advancement, and legal aid.

The Wonderful Central Valley Community Grants program is a cornerstone of the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the communities where its employees live and work. To date, Wonderful has invested more than $850 million in the region across health and wellness, education, community infrastructure, affordable housing, and more.

“For more than a decade, Wonderful Community Grants have reflected our enduring commitment to the Central Valley by supporting local nonprofits that best understand the region’s unique challenges and opportunities,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “Each grant represents more than a financial investment. It represents a partnership that helps advance innovative, community-driven solutions, and strengthens the Central Valley as a resilient, thriving region for generations to come.”

Organizations with programs serving the communities of Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter, and Wasco are encouraged to apply. To learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements, join the Wonderful Philanthropy team for an upcoming virtual information session on Monday, July 13, at 2:00 p.m. Register here or visit https://bit.ly/4dVjjH0 .

All applications must be received by midnight PDT on Aug. 31 to be considered. The 2026–27 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2026.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com .

About Wonderful Community Grants

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, particularly in California’s Central Valley. In addition to the millions of dollars the Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, invest in the Central Valley every year, the Wonderful Community Grants program provides critical funding to organizations impacting change throughout the area.

Local governments, area nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations can apply for grants in the categories of health and wellness, recreation, art, social services, and community beautification for amounts of up to $50,000 for one year and up to $100,000 for two years. Funding may be used for program development, expansion, innovation, small-scale capital improvements, technology, or equipment. More information can be found at www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com .

About The Wonderful Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, which is home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world. To learn more about The Wonderful Company and its core values, visit csr.wonderful.com .

Media Contact:

Corporate PR

CorporatePR@Wonderful.com