Notre Dame de Namur University Honors Outgoing President Lizbeth J. Martin, PhD, with the 2026 Indefatigable Award

Belmont, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is proud to honor outgoing President Lizbeth J. Martin, PhD, as the recipient of the 2026 Indefatigable Award. Named for the ship that carried six Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur from Belgium to the United States in 1844, the annual award recognizes an individual whose life’s work reflects the Sisters’ enduring spirit of “unflagging, inexhaustible determination to make the world a better place.”

Dr. Martin was presented with the award at a private gathering in June.

Dr. Martin first joined NDNU in 1996 as a faculty member and went on to serve as the founding Dean of the School of Sciences, where she helped shape innovative academic programs and foster a culture of inquiry and collaboration. Prior to returning as NDNU’s 19th President in 2021, she held senior leadership roles at Holy Names University as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and at Gonzaga University as Interim Provost and Senior Vice President.

As President, Dr. Martin has guided NDNU through one of the most pivotal chapters in its 175-year history. Under her leadership, the University undertook a bold transformation—reimagining itself as a graduate and degree-completion-focused institution serving working adults and diverse learners—while also overseeing the 2025 sale of 96.5 acres of campus land to UC Investments, the University of California’s Office of the Chief Investment Officer.

Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Martin has been a steadfast champion of student success, academic innovation, and collaborative leadership. Her vision and dedication have strengthened educational opportunities and expanded pathways to achievement for countless students.

“Dr. Martin’s leadership is a profound expression of our mission in action,” said Sister Jean Stoner, SNDdeN, outgoing Board Chair. “With wisdom, courage, and deep compassion, she has guided NDNU through a time of extraordinary change while remaining rooted in our commitment to educate for life, justice, and hope. Her tireless dedication to our students and our beloved university truly embodies the indefatigable spirit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu