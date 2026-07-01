Robinhood and Bitget Wallet Partner to Bring 24/7 Stock Token Trading Onchain





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial wallet for everyday finance, has announced a strategic partnership with Robinhood Crypto and is among the first wallets to integrate Robinhood Chain, an Ethereum Layer 2 built for tokenized real-world assets . Through the integration, Bitget Wallet's 90 million users will be able to trade over 90+ Stock Tokens, without a brokerage account. Mainnet support is live, with full trading, market data and dApp access rolling out in the coming weeks.

Robinhood Chain is built using Arbitrum’s Orbit technology and operates as a permissionless network designed for onchain stocks, ETPs, and private market assets to be settled onchain under self-custody. The network is open to third-party developers, exchanges, and lending platforms, making it a full financial ecosystem rather than a single protocol. The integration gives Bitget Wallet users access to Robinhood Chain's entire RWA ecosystem — hundreds of Stock Tokens, including mega-cap names like NVIDIA, Google and Apple, and index trackers like Invesco QQQ — all within a single onchain account alongside their existing crypto and tokenized asset holdings.

The partnership marks a meaningful step in the migration of traditional financial institutions toward onchain infrastructure. Most RWA protocols represent equities through third-party custodians or synthetic structures.

"Robinhood has always believed the financial system should work for everyone — 27.7 million funded accounts and over $377 billion in assets on platform reflect that commitment," said Gaëtan Thabot, Director of Partnerships at Robinhood Crypto. "Robinhood Chain takes that further, creating open onchain infrastructure where Stock Tokens settle transparently and are held directly by users. Partnering with Bitget Wallet extends that reach to 90 million users worldwide."

"Millions of people want access to global markets but face real barriers — account requirements, market hours, geography," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "This partnership removes those barriers — Stock Tokens representing some of the world's most traded companies, no brokerage required, through one onchain account. This is what it looks like when traditional finance and onchain infrastructure meet — institutions tokenizing real-world assets, with self-custody built in from the start."

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance. Since 2018, it has given 90M+ users worldwide an onchain account to save, pay, and invest in crypto — supporting 1M+ tokens across 130+ blockchains, 100+ fiat currencies, Visa/Mastercard crypto cards, and localized payment methods. Its security is backed by industry-standard key encryption, a real-time risk engine, independent audits, and a US$300M+ user protection fund. In 2022, Bitget Wallet raised a US$100M funding round led by Dragonfly. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a0577db-6242-45a7-ac32-7d7bbadb1c4b