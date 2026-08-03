Bitget Launches Private Copy Trading for CFD





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced Private Copy Trading for its CFD platform, giving professional traders the tools to build invitation-only trading communities while maintaining greater control over strategy distribution. The feature reflects the growing evolution of copy trading from a public discovery tool into a community-driven business model.

As copy trading has evolved, many successful traders have expanded beyond the platform itself, building dedicated communities across Telegram, Discord, X, and other social channels. These communities often become the primary way traders share market insights and cultivate long-term relationships. Rather than making every strategy publicly available, many now reserve their highest-conviction trades as exclusive benefits for members of those communities.

The feature introduces flexibility to community management, allowing traders to generate multiple invitation links for different communities or marketing channels, monitor conversion performance across each source, manage follower capacity independently, and remove followers when necessary. Public and private copy trading projects can also operate in parallel, enabling traders to grow a public audience while maintaining exclusive communities for selected users.

"As leaders of crypto copy trading, we’ve been one of the few players to evolve this segment" said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Traders trust data and transparent copy-trading helps in collective growth, another tier added to this is private copy trading, providing professional traders with more flexibility in sharing strategies."

The invitation-only model also helps protect proprietary trading strategies by limiting visibility to approved participants rather than opening trading activity publicly. For traders focused on client acquisition, optional registration requirements tied to invitation links provide a more targeted way to onboard new users while measuring the effectiveness of different promotional channels.

Bitget pioneered copy trading as one of the first major exchanges to make professional trading strategies accessible to a broader audience. The launch reflects a broader evolution in the creator economy surrounding trading. As professional traders increasingly build independent brands and communities, copy trading platforms are evolving from simple discovery tools into infrastructure that supports audience management, client acquisition, and long-term community growth. Private Copy Trading extends Bitget's copy trading ecosystem to meet those changing needs.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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