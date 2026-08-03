Bitget Lists 2U2.ai (2U2) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of 2U2.ai (2U2) to spot trading. Trading for the 2U2/USDT pair opens on August 3, 2026, 7:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from August 4, 2026, 7:00 (UTC).

2U2.ai is an integrated artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) platform designed as the Web3 meme layer for automated content creation and community distribution. Addressing high production costs and scaling limitations of manual media generation across fast-moving crypto narrative cycles, the protocol deploys a multi-modal AI engine equipped with text-to-meme capabilities, smart-captioning algorithms, and dynamic face-and-logo replacement tools. This infrastructure converts isolated content creation into a scalable, community-driven media engine.

The platform delivers its core value through a Meme-as-a-Service model, offering custom asset libraries, automated community bots, campaign performance analytics, and a Create-Share-Earn incentive structure backed by on-chain asset registration. Together, 2U2.ai provides individual creators and Web3 project teams with a scalable media engine that accelerates viral community engagement while sustaining content velocity and brand identity.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of 2U2.ai (2U2) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging scalable AIGC media engines with decentralized, community-driven Web3 creator ecosystems.

For more details on 2U2.ai (2U2), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d0920c3-1287-40ba-bd03-519a3e44a733