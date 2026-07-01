Frontieras North America Reopens Regulation A+ Offering at $9.01 Per Share

HOUSTON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America (“Frontieras” or the “Company”), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, announced the reopening of its Regulation A+ public offering at a new share price of $9.01 per share, effective immediately. The reopening follows the Company's requalification with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) after fully subscribing its initial Regulation A+ offering at the $25.7 million qualified ceiling, bringing on over 10,000 new shareholders.

The reopened offering is conducted on the DealMaker platform and available to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Investors may participate at invest.frontieras.com.

Since Regulation A+ was modernized under the JOBS Act in 2015, more than 1,400 offerings have been qualified by the SEC. Tier 2 offerings have raised an average of $13 million; the average qualified offering across the full program has raised $11.5 million. (Reg A+ program statistics.) Frontieras closed at the ceiling, nearly double the program average, and filed to expand its offering to the $75 million statutory maximum the same day. The Company has now requalified with the SEC and opens the expanded offering today at $9.01 per share, reflecting material progress made since the offering's inception, including the April 2 groundbreaking of its $850 million commercial facility in Mason County, West Virginia.

The reopening comes at a moment of unmistakable momentum in energy technology capital markets. In the past two months alone, a nuclear energy developer raised $1.02 billion in an upsized IPO that priced 21% above its marketed range and opened 27% higher on its first day of trading. A geothermal energy developer raised $1.89 billion in its own upsized Nasdaq debut, with shares jumping 35% on the first day. These companies operate in different energy technology sectors—advanced nuclear and enhanced geothermal, respectively—but the signal from the market is the same: nearly $3 billion raised in energy technology IPOs in five weeks, both upsized, both above range. Meanwhile, global industrial leaders are accelerating capital deployment into the United States, citing the contrast between America's stable investment environment and the energy policy instability that has come to define much of Europe.

"The market is telling you something. In the last month, energy technology companies raised nearly three billion dollars in public offerings. Investors are not confused about where the world is going — they understand that AI, manufacturing, and national security all run on energy, and they are moving capital accordingly. Frontieras closed its inaugural offering at the full ceiling and filed the same day to expand. That is what conviction looks like."

— Matthew McKean, CEO and Co-Founder, Frontieras North America

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY

FASForm™ (Solid Carbon Fractionation) is Frontieras’s patented process for thermally disassembling coal and other solid hydrocarbons into multiple high-value products — without combustion, without government subsidies, and without waste. The process produces diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, hydrogen, and FASCarbon™ (the Company’s purified solid carbon product), ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and sulfuric acid, all from a single coal feedstock. The technology is patented across five continents and holds global coverage in the nine largest coal-producing nations.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com.

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

Media: nora.shepard@frontieras.com

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