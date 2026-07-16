Frontieras North America Appoints Rachael Crump to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America, Inc. ("Frontieras" or the "Company"), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced the appointment of Rachael Crump to its Board of Directors. Crump, a certified public accountant and NACD Directorship Certified board member, brings to Frontieras more than 25 years of financial leadership across Fortune 500 and high-growth organizations as the Company advances commercialization of its first FASForm™ facility in Mason County, West Virginia. Crump will serve as chair of the Board’s Audit Committee. Her appointment expands the Frontieras Board of Directors to seven members, four of whom are independent.

"Rachael’s seat on our board was built with intent," said Matthew McKean, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Frontieras. "As chair of our Audit Committee, she brings deep expertise in financial reporting, audit oversight and SEC compliance — a career spent inside the audit process, from Ernst & Young to Fortune 500 financial leadership, along with years of direct participation in quarterly analyst calls. Her appointment also brings our board to seven directors, four of whom are independent. This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance, and we are honored to welcome her."

Rachael Crump is chief accounting officer of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (“Insight”), a Fortune 500 IT solutions integrator with more than $8 billion in annual revenue, where she leads global accounting, financial reporting, consolidation, compliance, and corporate FP&A across 19 countries. During her tenure, she has led finance diligence and integration for 12 global acquisitions and contributed to the organization’s growth from $4 billion in revenue. She also serves as Audit Committee Executive Liaison to the Insight Board of Directors.

Prior to Insight, Crump spent a decade at Amkor Technology, a global semiconductor manufacturer, where she oversaw global accounting policies, compliance, and audit readiness across SEC, SOX, and IFRS frameworks. Her earlier career includes serving as Corporate Controller of MedAire, Inc., where she led SEC registration and SOX readiness and served as interim CFO, and financial leadership roles at Best Software, a Sage Group subsidiary. She began her career at Ernst & Young, LLP, auditing technology-sector IPO clients.

Crump is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Global Management Accountant, and Certified Information Technology Professional, and holds the NACD Directorship Certification. She served as Chair of the Arizona Society of CPAs from 2022 to 2023, and was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance by Women We Admire. She holds a BBA in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater and completed the Thayer Executive Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Frontieras Board of Directors and serve as Audit Committee chair during this pivotal stage of the Company's growth,” Crump said. “Frontieras is pursuing an ambitious vision supported by innovative technology and an experienced leadership team. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and management to help strengthen the Company's governance, financial oversight, and transparency while supporting disciplined execution and long-term value creation for shareholders.”

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the commercialization of its FASForm™ technology, the development of its facility in Mason County, West Virginia, and its future growth and governance plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technology, obtain necessary financing and regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and manage risks associated with a development-stage enterprise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

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