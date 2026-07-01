QCI to Showcase Unified Resort Intelligence Platform at Raving's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and Host & Player Development Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the leading provider of a unified real-time intelligence platform for casino resorts, today announced its participation in Raving's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference (CMTC) and Host & Player Development Conference, taking place July 14–16 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

As casino resorts continue to unify gaming, hospitality, marketing, food and beverage, loyalty, and operations into seamless guest experiences, operators are seeking technologies that eliminate fragmented systems and enable faster, more informed decisions. At this year's conference, QCI will demonstrate how its unified resort intelligence platform and agentic AI are helping organizations transform data into real-time operational intelligence across the entire resort.

Attendees are invited to visit Booths #20-22 to experience QCI's latest innovations, including QCI Resorts, the unified intelligence platform built for casino resorts.

"The conversations happening at Raving's conferences are exactly the conversations our industry needs to be having," said Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. "Today's operators are focused on creating exceptional guest experiences while running increasingly complex resort businesses. We're excited to demonstrate how a unified intelligence platform and agentic AI help bring together every part of the resort—from marketing and player development to hospitality and operations—so teams can make smarter decisions in real time."

In addition to exhibiting, QCI Co-Founder and CTO Andrew Cardno will present the featured session, "From Campaigns to Conversations: The AI Future of Casino Marketing," on Wednesday, July 15, from 2:45–3:45 p.m. during the joint CMTC and Host & Player Development Summit Mainstage program. The session will explore how AI is evolving beyond traditional reporting to become an intelligent operational partner for marketers, hosts, and resort leaders.

Conference attendees are encouraged to stop by Booths #20-22 to meet the QCI team, experience live demonstrations, and discover how unified resort intelligence is helping operators deliver exceptional guest experiences while improving performance across the enterprise.

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For more than two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises, as well as commercial properties and First Nations organizations worldwide. Raving produces several industry-leading events and publications, including Raving NEXT, Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, and Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 300 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time intelligence platform for resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts unifies hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence within a common intelligence layer, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.