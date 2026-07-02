Teneo Online School offers global families more than ever, broadening its award-winning British International Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel qualifications, and Smart School System

London, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneo Online School, a British International online school delivering Pearson Edexcel qualifications, has broadened its academic offering with an expanded curriculum spanning Year 7 through to A Level, additional subject choices, and new language options including Spanish and Arabic. The move builds on the school's established programme for internationally mobile families aged 11 to 19, and reflects rising demand for a single, continuous online British education that travels with a family wherever they are based.

The broadened offering reaches families across a wide and growing range of international markets, including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar, Kenya and Nigeria. Teneo said the expansion is not limited to any single region: it is built as an online British curriculum school for globally mobile families, delivering a consistent academic pathway wherever a family is based, without dependence on a physical campus.

Independently verified results

The school stated that an independent actuarial analysis of its learners between 2023 and 2025, conducted across all ability levels and without selective admissions, found an average grade improvement of 12 per cent in the first year, rising to 25 per cent by the fourth year. According to the same analysis, learners were twice as likely to pass after five years of study.

Teneo said its model is designed to identify and address learning gaps before they affect results, rather than reporting on difficulties after they occur. The school attributes its outcomes to a proprietary system it calls the Smart School System™, which it says detects learning gaps earlier than traditional school reporting cycles and provides parents with real-time updates on progress, engagement, and attendance through a dedicated platform. The system is paired with a teaching staff of more than 170 qualified educators.

A full British curriculum pathway

Teneo delivers a British International pathway spanning lower secondary education in Years 7 to 9, Pearson Edexcel International GCSEs, and AS and A Levels, now with an expanded range of subjects and languages. The school said the structure allows learners to follow a single, continuous academic route from age 11 through to university preparation, whether they are based in the UK, the UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria or elsewhere.

Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Level qualifications are recognised for entry by more than 1,000 universities worldwide, including institutions across the UK, North America, Asia and the Middle East. The school said this recognition is central to its appeal among families who may relocate between countries or who intend for their children to apply to universities internationally.

Teneo said it has educated more than 20,000 learners and produced over 4,000 graduates to date. The school added that its model is used by a range of families, including those who travel frequently, student athletes and performers balancing training with study, neurodiverse learners, and students working ahead of their age group.

Recognition

In 2026, Teneo was named a finalist in the School Leader category at The EdTech Awards and received the Educational Establishment of the Year award at the Education Resources Awards.

Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo and founder of the Smart School System™, said: "Demand for flexible, internationally recognised education is growing across the globe, particularly in the UK and the UAE. Families want an education that moves with them, and that does not expect their child to compromise on results. Our focus has been on demonstrating measurable academic uplift through a smarter schooling approach, and our results across all learners with diverse abilities are what give families the confidence to choose an online international school."

The school's 2026/2027 academic year begins on 7 September 2026.

About Teneo Online School

Teneo Online School is a British International online school for learners aged 11 to 19, delivering Pearson Edexcel International GCSE, AS Level and A Level qualifications across an expanding range of subjects and languages, including Spanish and Arabic. Its qualifications are recognised by more than 1,000 universities worldwide, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, UCL, Yale, MIT, the National University of Singapore and the University of Hong Kong. The school operates a proprietary progress-tracking platform, the Smart School System™, combines weekly live classes with recorded lessons, and has educated more than 20,000 learners to date across markets including the UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Qatar, Kenya and Nigeria.

More information is available at teneoschool.com.

Press Inquiries

Leszek

leszek [at] teneoeducation.com

https://www.teneoschool.com