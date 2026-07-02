DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 289,721 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.6807 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: July 1, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 289,721 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.46 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.765 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.6807

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 71,088,863 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 71,088,863 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of

ordinary shares acquired Daily

volume

weighted

average

price paid



Daily

highest

price paid

per share Daily

lowest

price per

share Trading

Venue 17,514 13.6676 $13.74 $13.57 ARCX 12,443 13.6659 $13.73 $13.57 ASPN 6,136 13.6726 $13.73 $13.57 BAML 2,942 13.6772 $13.75 $13.57 BATS 1,020 13.6387 $13.67 $13.53 BATY 917 13.6767 $13.73 $13.65 EDGA 2,197 13.6814 $13.74 $13.59 EDGX 200 13.6600 $13.66 $13.66 ICBX 153,986 13.6859 $13.77 $13.46 IEXG 2,578 13.6571 $13.69 $13.61 JPMX 10,486 13.6917 $13.73 $13.59 JSJX 130 13.6575 $13.66 $13.65 LEVL 340 13.6686 $13.71 $13.65 MEMX 1,800 13.6600 $13.66 $13.66 MSPL 1,432 13.6615 $13.71 $13.61 SGMT 12,275 13.6730 $13.73 $13.57 UBSA 17 13.6600 $13.66 $13.66 VFMI 300 13.6320 $13.65 $13.56 XBOS 433 13.6860 $13.73 $13.65 XCHI 200 13.6567 $13.66 $13.65 XCIS 44,363 13.6693 $13.74 $13.53 XNAS 17,792 13.6708 $13.74 $13.58 XNYS 220 13.6875 $13.71 $13.65 XPSX



For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.