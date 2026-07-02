DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY
("Diversified", or the "Company")
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 289,721 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.6807 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.
Aggregated Information
|Date of Purchase:
|July 1, 2026
|Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:
|289,721
|Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.46
|Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.765
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):
|13.6807
Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 71,088,863 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 71,088,863 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.
Schedule of Purchases
|Aggregate number of
ordinary shares acquired
|Daily
volume
weighted
average
price paid
|Daily
highest
price paid
per share
|Daily
lowest
price per
share
|Trading
Venue
|17,514
|13.6676
|$13.74
|$13.57
|ARCX
|12,443
|13.6659
|$13.73
|$13.57
|ASPN
|6,136
|13.6726
|$13.73
|$13.57
|BAML
|2,942
|13.6772
|$13.75
|$13.57
|BATS
|1,020
|13.6387
|$13.67
|$13.53
|BATY
|917
|13.6767
|$13.73
|$13.65
|EDGA
|2,197
|13.6814
|$13.74
|$13.59
|EDGX
|200
|13.6600
|$13.66
|$13.66
|ICBX
|153,986
|13.6859
|$13.77
|$13.46
|IEXG
|2,578
|13.6571
|$13.69
|$13.61
|JPMX
|10,486
|13.6917
|$13.73
|$13.59
|JSJX
|130
|13.6575
|$13.66
|$13.65
|LEVL
|340
|13.6686
|$13.71
|$13.65
|MEMX
|1,800
|13.6600
|$13.66
|$13.66
|MSPL
|1,432
|13.6615
|$13.71
|$13.61
|SGMT
|12,275
|13.6730
|$13.73
|$13.57
|UBSA
|17
|13.6600
|$13.66
|$13.66
|VFMI
|300
|13.6320
|$13.65
|$13.56
|XBOS
|433
|13.6860
|$13.73
|$13.65
|XCHI
|200
|13.6567
|$13.66
|$13.65
|XCIS
|44,363
|13.6693
|$13.74
|$13.53
|XNAS
|17,792
|13.6708
|$13.74
|$13.58
|XNYS
|220
|13.6875
|$13.71
|$13.65
|XPSX
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|dkris@dgoc.com
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|www.div.energy
About Diversified Energy Company
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.